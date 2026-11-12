FOILING TECHNOLOGY ZONE: FROM RACING INNOVATION TO MARINE BUSINESS

Fourth edition at Metstrade, Amsterdam, 17–19 November 2026. Strong industry turnout confirmed for TFO’s certification meeting on Monday 16 November, bringing notified bodies and insurers together to work towards operational certification in 2027.

The Foiling Technology Zone returns to Metstrade for its fourth edition, with 26 exhibitors in Hall 10 at RAI Amsterdam. Developed by The Foiling Organization and Metstrade, the Zone connects foiling specialists with the wider marine industry, helping technology developed for racing find new commercial applications.

The initiative began in 2022, when TFO proposed a dedicated foiling hub to Metstrade Director Niels Klarenbeek. Its launch the following year gave the sector a place at the world’s largest trade exhibition for leisure marine equipment, materials and systems. This year’s show runs from 17 to 19 November.

“When I approached Niels in 2022, I wanted to bring foiling expertise directly to the industry that could take it further,” says TFO President Luca Rizzotti. “Four editions later, we are seeing that work translate into products and business relationships. But engineering alone is not enough. Builders need a clear route to certification, and customers need to know their boats can be insured. These are questions TFO is working to resolve.”

Tessa Meijer, Exhibition Manager at Metstrade, says: “We are proud to see the Foiling Technology Zone grow year after year. These companies bring exceptional engineering expertise and an entrepreneurial approach to the exhibition. As foiling moves beyond elite racing into commercial and recreational boating, Metstrade gives them a place to meet the wider industry, share knowledge and develop business.”

Three panels will draw on speakers’ experience in America’s Cup campaigns and the superyacht industry. Discussions will examine the foiling market, including standards and insurance, before looking at how racing technology is being adapted for commercial craft and superyachts. The programme runs across three days on three stages, with the longstanding support of Persico Marine and TFO’s insurance partner, North Shore Risk Limited.

As a prelude to Metstrade, TFO will host a certification meeting on Monday 16 November, open to its members, with over 80 confirmed participants. Industry representatives will work with notified bodies and insurers to establish a shared approach to foiling certification. The aim is to agree how craft should be assessed and how insurance requirements can be addressed, with the explicit goal of making certification operational during 2027. For further information: secretary@wearefoiling.com.

All journalists, exhibitors and visitors are welcome to join industry colleagues at the Gerris Boats Networking Drinks on Wednesday 18 November at 5 PM in the Foiling Technology Zone, Hall 10.

PANELS PROGRAMME

Tuesday, 17 November | 12:30–13:45 | Metstrade Stage

Foiling market by the numbers – Growth, standards and the unanswered question: who insures the flight?

Speakers

Klaus Röder – HAS Consultant for Recreational Craft, Yacht Design

Julian Jesson – Founder, North Shore Risk Limited

Eloy Rodriguez – Founder & General Manager, Foilchemy

Adam Greene – Technical Director, HPiVS

Wednesday, 18 November | 13:00–14:00 | North American Stage

Racing DNA, working boats: how America’s Cup technology is going commercial

Speakers

Tyson Lamond – Chief Executive Officer, American Magic Services

Ferdinand van West – Naval Architect, Van West Naval Architecture

Oliver Moore – Co-founder and Director, Moore Brothers Company

Thursday, 19 November | 14:45–16:00 | Superyacht Stage

From the America’s Cup to the beach club: technology transfer for the next superyacht generation

45-minute session followed by 30 minutes of networking

Speakers

Julian Jesson – Founder, North Shore Risk Limited

Mark Somerville – General Manager and CTO, Persico Marine

Martin Bivoit – Structural Engineer, PURE Design & Engineering

Douglas M. Shickler – Senior Naval Architect and Project Leader, Van Oossanen Naval Architects

Francis Hueber – General Manager, Caponnetto Hueber

Panels will be moderated by Luca Rizzotti