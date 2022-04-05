LogiMAT 2022 in Stuttgart: Innovations in Encoding, Capturing, and Integrating Data

Munich—LogiMAT 2022, the International Trade Show for Intralogistics Solutions and Process Management, is your one-stop shop for automatic identification and data capture, with a wealth of never-before-seen products and innovations spanning all areas of AIDC technology, plus a and a supplementary forum where you can expand your knowledge and learn from the experts.

Automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) is essential to production and logistics, providing a reliable method for identifying components in production facilities, containers in warehouse and picking systems, or industrial trucks in logistics centers. Labeling and identification, tracking and tracing, inventory management and picking, real-time location, condition monitoring, and predictive maintenance: AIDC technologies combined with complementary fields of technology support automated processes and increasingly autonomous architectures in which all objects identify and verify one another. AIM, Germany’s industry association for AIDC and mobile IT systems, sees AIDC as an enabling technology for the digital transformation of supply chains and logistics; for the control, automation, and optimization of business processes; and for the smart integration of data from production, logistics, transportation, and traffic. That’s because AIDC technologies—from optical marking and identification to RFID and RTLS solutions, sensors, Bluetooth, and vision systems—enable all the areas where data is collected and analyzed.

As technological breakthroughs are continuously integrated and new products and solutions developed, AIDC solutions help companies boost efficiency, render processes more transparent, tap into potential optimization, drive technological development, and cultivate new fields of business. All this lets manufacturers and providers in this diversified industry look to the future with great confidence. AIM’s latest industry barometer showed that nearly 85 percent of surveyed companies expect the market to trend upward or at least maintain its current pace. Companies in all technology sectors are also reporting demand rising by double-digit percentages—an experience shared by 72 percent of companies with RFID solutions. The AIDC industry’s foundation of innovation and excellence will be on display among the international exhibitors at LogiMAT 2022 in Halls 4 and 6 on the south axis of the Messe Stuttgart convention center from May 31 to June 2.

“The AIDC industry is coming to LogiMAT this year with more new products and innovations than ever before,” reports Exhibition Director Michael Ruchty of EUROEXPO Messe- und Kongress-GmbH in Munich. “In all areas of technology—from optical readable media with new security tags, printers, and readers to new RFID wearables and RTLS sensors, transport monitoring, and dynamic freight measurement solutions—the industry will showcase a broad spectrum of new developments for encoding, capturing, and integrating data.”

Digitally guided picking with geographical information

Securikett Ulrich & Horn GmbH (Hall 4, Booth F81) presents its product portfolio—expanded to include new types of paper-based security labels—as a “positive contribution to the circular economy.” Plöckl Media Group GmbH (Hall 4, Booth C07) presents various labeling solutions and is highlighting its “InMould on Roll” innovation, which reinvents the traditional batch processing of its patented InMould labels with a quick, cost-efficient roll-based solution. Toko Etikettier- und Drucksysteme GmbH & Co. KG (Hall 4, Booth B05) unveils the Epson C6000 series for efficient “on-the-fly” label printing. The inkjet printer with a label dispensing feature (C6000Pe/C6500Pe) enables multicolor just-in-time label printing in fully automated labeling systems. Photo-realistic label layouts can be achieved with print resolutions up to 1,200 x 1,200 dpi and print widths of 4 and 8 inches.

The Digital Picker app from Indutrax GmbH (Hall 6, Booth D74), presented to the public for the first time at LogiMAT 2022, promises to optimize process lead times while reducing the potential for errors in picking. This name says it all: The app allows paperless, digitally guided picking using geographic information, e-labels, pick-to-light, wearable barcode scanners, and tablets. This novel form of process support guides order pickers easily and efficiently through the processing of their orders.

Advantech Service-IoT GmbH (Hall 8, Booth F10) is also focusing on tablets at LogiMAT. The company is unveiling the DLT-V7215 P+ vehicle-mounted terminal with uninterruptible power supply and smart sensor along with the rugged 8-inch AIM-75S industrial tablet with a replaceable battery, suitable for indoor and outdoor use. In addition to Wi-Fi/LTE compatibility for mobile computing, the GMS-certified AIM-75S also features optional peripherals such as a 1D/2D barcode scanner, LAN+COM, UHF RFID, and MSR modules.

Data capture with cloud apps and AI

Mettler-Toledo GmbH (Hall 6, Booth F27), scale manufacturer DEW Waagen & Systeme (Hall 3, Booth D58), Kaptura GmbH (Hall 6, Booth F68), and Swiss Sort GmbH (Hall 5, Booth F47) are among those unveiling efficient new data capture and integration systems at LogiMAT. Mettler-Toledo is coming to Stuttgart with the new TLD970 measuring system, which mounts on the ceiling and can measure the dimensions of pallets on forklift trucks moving at speeds of up to 15 km/h. Combined with a Mettler-Toledo TLF820 fork-mounted scale and a handheld scanner system, the result is a dynamic measurement solution for volume, weight, and ID. An optional touchscreen computer in the forklift cab guides the driver through the measurement process and transmits the data to the host system via Wi-Fi.

DEW Waagen & Systeme is debuting a brand-new system that measures both volume and weight and can also scan product data from labels. DEW’s D125 touchscreen scale display combines all captured data in a single data packet, which is then uploaded directly to the company’s IT system in real time, automatically populating the appropriate fields and saving the result.

Kaptura’s IMS 360 3D laser scanner quickly and automatically captures product data and recognizes known products thanks to integrated 360° photo-scanning. Swiss Sort is introducing PROCAP, a complete hardware and software concept for shipment capture (print and handwriting OCR), tracking (BCR), redress processing, and irregularity processing. PROCAP can produce significant time and cost savings and greatly simplify intralogistical workflows with live capture rates of up to 600 shipments an hour, Swiss Sort promises.

Denso Wave Europe GmbH (Hall 4, Booth D65), with its sophisticated cloud-based IoT data management systems, and Panasonic Marketing Europe GmbH (Hall 6, Booth A71) are among those showcasing data capture solutions with cloud apps and AI. Panasonic is coming to LogiMAT 2022 with a Visual Sort Assist (VSA) solution for automated object recognition. The system scans barcodes or supplier addresses when goods are received and projects the supplier name, production priority, or storage location onto the packages, which are then forwarded on the conveyor system. The captured delivery data is simultaneously synced with the data stored in the ERP system or WMS. The Panasonic booth will also feature Panasonic subsidiary Blue Yonder, presenting its Luminate portfolio of AI-driven, cloud-based supply chain solutions.

New transponders for reliable RFID applications

The latest developments in RFID can be seen at Neosid GmbH & Co. KG (Hall 4, Booth D05) and Bito-Lagertechnik Bittmann GmbH (Hall 6, Booth C31). Neosid presents NeoTAG, a new long-range mini-transponder for reliable RFID reading even in metal environments. The entire HF transponder in its standard version is an inlay (without housing) measuring 2.6 mm x 2.6 mm x 2.4 mm. It is also available as a plug (press-fit housing), as a flag (for fastening with cable ties, for example), or in customer-specific designs. Bito is coming to Stuttgart with the startups Tec4Med, TeDaLos, and Qbing. They join Bito-Lagertechnik at LogiMAT 2022 to present the latest developments and exciting innovations in intralogistics. Smart pharmaceutical transport containers, digital inventory monitoring in small parts containers, and RFID-based shelf inventory monitoring are among the high-tech features in Bito solutions.

The expert forum “Digital Supply Chain: Design and Optimization” in the LogiMAT Area, East Entrance Atrium which is organized by the magazine ident in cooperation with the trade association AIM Deutschland e.V., rounds out the AIDC industry’s program on the third and final day of LogiMAT 2022. The spectrum of topics in this special program focuses on RFID-based automation and supply chain visibility through real-time data. The experts will present and explain efficient, sustainable use cases and business models in reusable container logistics. The aim is to show industry professionals the power and potential uses of the various AIDC technologies for the digital supply chain, logistics, and production.

“AIDC technology is the essential foundation for efficient supply chains, and data integration—and for the future alignment of logistics and production,” concludes Exhibition Director Michael Ruchty. “With the exhibitor products and the industry expertise available at the expert forum, LogiMAT 2022 offers a concentrated yet comprehensive overview of the current state of technological development in AIDC and the added value offered by digital transformation. This show is a must for anyone who wants to understand this technology.”