ClubSwan 125 Skorpios takes monohull line honours in the 49th edition of the Rolex Fastnet Race

The ClubSwan 125, Nautor’s Swan flagship of the ClubSwan line, the high performance range of the Finnish yard, débuted remarkable success at the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s premier event, the Rolex Fastnet Race.

Launched last July at the BTC Yard in Pietarsaari, she has achieved the result hoped when she hit the water.

Designed by Juan K, with the interior design by Adriana Monk, for the construction of the yacht the yard employed the most brilliant minds in the sailing industry for a high technology mono hull, built and conceived to be faster than the wind.

The most advanced technology has been put at sailing service for this “beast” which is testing her at one of the most awaited events of the year, the Rolex Fastnet Fastnet.

Lining up against 337 yachts, on August 8th 2021, Skorpios crossed the start line at the Royal Yacht Squadron to begin her voyage to the Fastnet Rock, an amazing show which revealed her beauty and magnificence.

After sailing through the English Channel and across the Celtic Sea, on Monday Skorpios became the first monohull to round southwest Ireland’s most famous rock. Skorpios rounded just astern of the final Ultime trimaran, the Jacek Siwek-skippered elongated ORMA 60, Ultim’emotion 2, but of more concern was a boat less than half her length nipping at her heels.

After rounding the rock, the breeze dropped off and Skorpios extended the lead on her rival for the line honours victory, George David’s Rambler 88, previous line honours winner, along with the rest of the IMOCA fleet.

Speaking with the Royal Ocean Racing Club following their win in Cherbourg, Skipper Fernando Echavarri was relieved to have come through the Rolex Fastnet Race with the boat intact. “The boat is very strong, we backed off on speed coming out of the Solent, but so was everyone else. We had an idea of what the boat might be able to do, but we didn’t know for sure, so we learned a lot on this race.”

Giovanni Pomati, CEO of Nautor, shared his thoughts following the result of Skorpios:

“In this special moment in the history of Nautor I can’t avoid to send my thought and a great thank to the international team that contributed to the building of this racing boat!

I’d love to thank once again all the team behind: Enrico Chieffi, Juan K, Adriana Monk, Bob Wylie, Killian Bushe, Richard Ghillies, Roger Sandberg, the team at Nautor yard in Finland, the team at Nautor Swan Global Service that is now taking over the assistance to the boat, the Skorpios crew and shore team leaded by Fernando Echevannri and Pepe Ribes that’s contributing to the boat set up in a great teamwork with Nautor.

A huge congratulations and thanks to all of you for changing the pages of the sailing history.”