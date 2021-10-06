Ancora grande vela alla Marina di Scarlino per la chiusura di stagione: 44 Cup Scarlino World Championship

Al via giovedì 7 ottobre l’ultima manifestazione della stagione organizzata dalla compagine maremmana Yacht Club Isole di Toscana, con il supporto logistico e tecnico di Marina di Scarlino e Scarlino Yacht Service.

Nove le imbarcazioni in gara, in rappresentanza di 6 nazioni, per contendersi il titolo di campioni del mondo del celebre monotipo di 44 piedi.

L’evento scarlinese è il quarto della 44 Cup, che ha visto i team competere in Slovenia (Portoroz), in Svezia (Marstrand) e in Gran Bretagna (Cowes) e che si concluderà in Spagna (Lanzarote) il prossimo novembre.

La giornata odierna ha visto i team affrontarsi nella regata di prova, dove oltre a testare la messa a punto e affilare le armi per il campionato, i team hanno potuto cimentarsi con le boe robotiche dotate di tecnologia GPS. Una giornata intensa, con vento da NW in crescita, che ha permesso ai team di apprezzare il campo di regata del golfo di Follonica, protetto dall’Isola d’Elba, e che ha permesso di regatare anche quando tutto il Tirreno Settentrionale è stato proibitivo.

Alla Marina di Scarlino si assisterà al debutto della prima timoniera armatrice della classe, l’avvocata Valeriya Kovelenko, al timone di ArtTube.

A sovrintendere la regia in acqua la Principal Race Officer Maria Torrijo, e a guidare il team arbitrale, l’umpire Marco Mercuriali.

Tra i favoriti il team sloveno Ceeref, in testa alla classifica del circuito a pari merito con il britannico Team Aqua. Sul gradino più basso del podio, distanziato di 4 punti, il team francese di Aleph Racing.

Accanto allo yacht club, la presenza consolidata di Rigoni di Asiago, a dare un tocco dolce all’accoglienza dei regatanti, con occhio sempre attento alla sensibilità ambientale e alla qualità e eticità dei prodotti.

ENGLISH

Great sailing at Marina di Scarlino for an extraordinary end of season: 44 Cup Scarlino World Championship

The last event of the season, organized by Yacht Club Isole di Toscana, kicks off on Thursday 7 October, with the logistical and technical support of Marina di Scarlino and Scarlino Yacht Service.

Nine boats competing, representing 6 nations, to fight for the title of world champions of the famous 44-foot one-design.

The Scarlino event is the fourth of the 44 Cup, which saw the teams racing in Slovenia (Portoroz), Sweden (Marstrand) and Great Britain (Cowes) and which will end in Spain (Lanzarote) next November.

Today the teams faced off in the practice race, where in addition to testing the set-up and sharpening their weapons for the championship, the teams were able to try their hand at robotic marks equipped with GPS technology. An intense day, with an increasing NW wind, which allowed the teams to appreciate the regatta area of the Gulf of Follonica, protected by Elba Island, and which allowed to race even when the whole Northern Tyrrhenian was prohibitive.

Marina di Scarlino will see the debut of the first ever female owner-driver within the class, the lawyer Valeriya Kovelenko, at the helm of ArtTube.

Principal Race Officer Maria Torrijo will oversee the direction in the water, and Marco Mercuriali will lead the Umpiring team.

Among the favorites the Slovenian team Ceeref, at the top of the circuit standings on an equal footing with the British Team Aqua. On the lowest step of the podium, 4 points behind, the French team of Aleph Racing.

Alongside the yacht club, the consolidated presence of Rigoni di Asiago, to give a sweet touch to the welcome of the racers, with an eye always attentive to environmental sensitivity and the quality and ethics of the products.

Photo courtesy: Zerogradinord