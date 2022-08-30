1° Trofeo Città di Cervia “Memorial Cav. Uff. Dino Guerra”

Di
Redazione
-

2, 3 e 4 settembre 2022

Porto di Cervia

Lungomare G. D’Annunzio, 1

Tutto pronto per l’attesissimo “Trofeo Città di Cervia Memorial Cav. Uff. Dino Guerra”, la tre giorni di gara che il 2-3-4 settembre 2022 vedrà confrontarsi i grandi campioni della motonautica. Sono previste aree ospitalità per i colleghi della stampa, postazioni privilegiate per assistere alla gara e vivere le emozioni a contatto con i protagonisti dell’offshore.