Lepanto Formula Kite Europeans

150 riders representing 40 nations from all continents are set to contest the Formula European Championships in Nafpaktos on the west of Greece next week. Taking place from 26 September to 2 October, the European Championships is the last continental contest before the Worlds in Italy later in October.

With the athletes foiling above the surface at speeds in excess of 30 knots, in short races that last 12 minutes, and even shorter finals of just just 6 minutes, the action will be fast and furious with little time to rest between heats.

The west end of the Gulf of Patras is a known destination for kiteboarding enthusiasts and the local community is gearing up to welcome an Olympic discipline event for the first time.

Last year, both in the men’s and the women’s divisions the Open European champions were from outside Europe. Singapore’s 16-year-old Max Maeder is back to defend his title and will be the one to beat in the Men’s fleet. His European competition needs to step up in order to outskill the youngster, whose achievements in kitefoiling are inspiring other young Asians to commit themselves to this high-thrills watersport, while the 4-times European champion Daniel Moroz from the USA opted out of the Europeans so the title is more likely to stay in Europe.

Mirco Babini, President of the International Kiteboarding Federation (IKA), predicted an exciting event in Nafpaktos. “As we are approaching the Paris 2024 Olympics, the competition at all the Formula Kite events intensifies. We look forward to seeing the progress of our sailors and the development of kiteboarding in more and more countries.”

Spyros Krotsis, director of the Lepanto 2022 Formula Kite European Championship, added: “This is a great opportunity to showcase the region of Western Greece, demonstrating not only how its weather and sea conditions are so favorable to the performance of wind sports, or for the undoubted beauty of the area and the strong characters of our traditions, but also the opportunity to show to the world the high standard achieved in the organization of international sustainable events. We aim to highlight the Gulf of Patras as an undisputed stadium for water-board-sports activities.”

Photo Credits: IKA