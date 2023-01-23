25th of January 2023 at 4:00 pm in Milan, CET
This is a reminder to the upcoming free of charge webinar on “Offsetting our Plastic Footprint to support clean oceans, circular economy and sustainable livelihoods”.
This webinar can be of interest to:
- Fishing and seafood companies
- Agriculture and farming companies
- Food producers and traders
- Retail and wholesale chains and restaurants
- Media professionals, journalists
- Environmental conservation groups, NGOs
- Bloggers, influencers and many more
During this half an hour session, Liciane Kenik, Nagua’s General Manager, Mario Passoni, Head of Conservation projects at WSO and Adrian Midwood, Plastic Offset Development Officer at WSO, will cover the following subjects:
- Plastic’s effects on our oceans and environment
- Plastic alternatives and ways to reduce waste in your business practice
- Introducing the exciting initiatives
- How to offset your company’s plastic footprint
- The effects of plastic waste with e-commerce shipping
- Case study: Naguabio
Sign up to the webinar here
https://friendofthesea.zohoshowtime.com/sessions/offsetting-our-plastic-footprint-to-support-clean-oceans-circular-economy-sustainable-livelihoods-9733256787#/home/register?talkId=3248977000001149018
if this link doesn’t work try attend.zoho.com/ks1v
Maximum 200 participants
This webinar will take place on 25th of January 2023 at 4:00 pm in Milan, CET
Participation is free of charge.
Friend of the Sea certificate of attendance will be issued to all participants.
You will also have the opportunity to pose questions to the speakers during the webinar.
