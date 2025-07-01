The Port of Gothenburg signs 25-year agreement with Inter Terminals

The Port of Gothenburg Energy Port, where Inter Terminals Sweden is in operation. Photo: The Port of Gothenburg.

The Port of Gothenburg has signed new agreements with one of its largest customers in the energy sector, Inter Terminals Sweden. The agreements benefit both parties by providing increased predictability and long-term stability, creating favorable conditions for further investments in the ongoing energy transition of their respective operations.

On July 1, the parties signed both lease agreements covering above-ground areas and underground rock caverns, as well as a cargo port dues agreement based on traffic and volume. In short, the agreements stipulate the compensation payable to the port authority for Inter Terminals Sweden’s use of the port’s land, facilities, and infrastructure.

“With a 25-year agreement, we gain long-term stability and predictability, giving us a solid foundation for developing an energy port for the future focused on transitioning from fossil to renewable products. Having a skilled, long-term, and responsible partner like Inter Terminals Sweden with us in this effort is something we see as very positive,” says Göran Eriksson, CEO at the Port of Gothenburg.

Conditions for scaling up

Inter Terminals Sweden is a leading and independent operator in the storage and logistics of liquid energy products and materials, as well as – increasingly – biofuels such as HVO and methanol. The company has been operating in the Port of Gothenburg since 1964 and is the port’s third-largest customer in the energy business segment.

“We have already begun transitioning our operations, and at the Port of Gothenburg, we’re already handling renewable fuels like FAME and HVO. With longer lease terms and a more transparent and predictable cost structure, we are now better positioned to scale up further – for example, by converting or building new tanks for renewable raw materials and products, as well as investing in new technology and an expanded green portfolio,” says Johan Zettergren, Managing Director of Inter Terminals Sweden.