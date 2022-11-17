New LNG battery hybrid vessel in traffic at the Port of Gothenburg

A large audience witnessed the christening of Auto Achieve at the Port of Gothenburg’s roro and car terminal.

A newly built ship with special environmental and climate characteristics was christened at the Port of Gothenburg on Wednesday. The vessel in question is an LNG/battery hybrid ship that already today meets IMO’s 2030 target for shipping’s carbon dioxide efficiency. The vessel will call at the Port of Gothenburg every week.

The short sea shipping line UECC started a new service to the Port of Gothenburg in April, in the light of new contracts with some major European vehicle manufacturers. Vehicles and other rolling cargo is transported to end from Zeebrugge via the ports of Drammen and Esbjerg. By way of transhipment in Zeebrugge, the traffic can be connected to other ports in Europe and the world. The service reaches the Port of Gothenburg every week.

Now UECC has put a completely new ship into the service, and on Wednesday the ship was ceremonially christened at the Port of Gothenburg. The vessel, now named Auto Achieve, is an approximately 170 meter long vessel with the capacity to transport 3,600 cars on ten decks, as well as other types of heavier vehicles and project cargo.

Meets IMO:s 2030 target

Auto Achieve is propelled by LNG (liquid natural gas) combined with battery hybrid technology, which improves operational efficiency and further reduce emissions through peak shaving, in addition to handling partial accommodation load and driving auxiliary equipment. Already today, the vessel’s fuel efficiency meets IMO:s 2030 target of a 40% reduction in carbon intensity*.

“Imminent regulatory changes are shifting the market landscape in favour of green-focused players and these newbuilds represent timely and sizeable investments that offer our clients a sustainable shipping solution with both environmental and cost benefits,” said UECC CEO Glenn Edvardsen as the last in this series of vessels was launched from Jiangnan in China Shipyard earlier this autumn.

According to UECC, Auto Achieve enables a carbon dioxide emissions reduction of around 25%, SOx and particulate matter by 90% and NOx by 85% from the use of LNG. She is also adaptable for low-carbon fuels such as bio-LNG and synthetic fuels as these become available.

Auto Achieve calls at the Port of Gothenburg’s rail connected vehicle and ro-ro-terminal, where the terminal operator Logent Ports and terminals handles loading and unloading. Via the port of Gothenburg, the entire Swedish market is then effectively reached through the well-developed railway system Railport Scandinavia.

“The Port of Gothenburg is the guarantor of Swedish industry’s access to the world and UECC:s service is very important in our ambition to constantly reach more ports and increase the traffic frequency. The fact that this takes place with the absolute latest ship technology is of course a very big advantage and important for the goods owners who demand efficient and climate-smart transport solutions,” says Claes Sundmark, VP Sales and Marketing at the Gothenburg Port Authority.

Fact File: Auto Achieve

Car Capacity: 3,580

Service Speed: 17.8 kn

Length Overall: 169.10 m

Breadth: 28 m

Maximum Draft 8.60 m