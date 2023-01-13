Gioia Tauro: MCT porto riaperto il giorno 11 gennaio dopo le 8.00 del mattino al termine del maltempo

Di
Redazione
-

Gioia Tauro-13 gennaio 2022 – Per precisazione rispetto a quanto riportato dai media e dalle televisioni locali nei giorni scorsi, il Terminal MCT informa che il porto di Gioia Tauro è stato chiuso ai traffici il giorno 9 gennaio e successivamente riaperto il giorno 11 dopo le ore 8.00 del mattino dando così piena accessibilità alle navi al termine della perturbazione dei giorni precedenti e delle conseguenti condizioni meteo avverse che hanno interessato l’area.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE