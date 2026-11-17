The Rolex SailGP Championship heads to Dubai and Abu Dhabi for a dramatic conclusion to its 2026 Season – with one Grand Final place up for grabs and US$2 million awaiting the eventual champions.

LONDON, UK-The 2026 Rolex SailGP Championship is set for a dramatic conclusion, with back-to-back events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi bringing one of the most competitive seasons in the championship’s history to a close.

With four different teams claiming event victories this season and all but one team boasting a race win, the championship remains finely poised ahead of the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by DP World on November 21-22 and the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council on November 28-29.

Australia’s Bonds Flying Roos and Spain’s Los Gallos have already secured their places in the three-boat, winner-takes-all Grand Final in Abu Dhabi, leaving one remaining qualification spot.

Sweden’s Artemis, the U.S. SailGP Team and reigning champions Emirates Great Britain are the leading contenders, although all but four of the 13 teams remain mathematically in contention.

Dubai: Final qualification place up for grabs

The penultimate event of the season, held at Dubai’s Mina Rashid, will be pivotal in determining which team joins Australia and Spain in the Grand Final.

Artemis currently occupy third place in the standings, with a 66 per cent probability of qualifying. The Swedish team, led by Nathan Outteridge, are seeking to become the first expansion team in SailGP history to reach a Grand Final, completing a remarkable debut campaign.

The U.S. SailGP Team have also emerged as serious contenders following an impressive turnaround in form, although a late-season injury to driver Taylor Canfield upended the team’s momentum. Canfield has confirmed he will be back behind the wheel for the final two Grands Prix, and the Americans are statistically the fleet’s strongest performers in light-air conditions this season. Can they regroup in time to mount a challenge?

For defending champions Emirates GBR the stakes are equally high. Dylan Fletcher’s crew enter the final two events six points outside the qualification places following an inconsistent season, with starting performance identified as a key area for improvement.

Other teams could play an influential role. Despite being out of Grand Final contention, New Zealand’s Black Foils could take valuable points from the leading contenders, while Denmark’s ROCKWOOL Racing have demonstrated improving form following strong performances in Valencia and Geneva.

Abu Dhabi: US$2 million championship showdown

The season will conclude in Abu Dhabi, where the 13-strong fleet will do battle on the waters of Mina Zayed for the last remaining points of the 2026 Season.

The teams occupying the top three spots on the season leaderboard will then contest the winner-takes-all Grand Final for the Rolex SailGP Championship title and US$2 million prize.

Australia enter the closing events as the season’s standout performers, having equalled the single-season record of five event victories. A further win would establish a new benchmark, while the team’s all-time prize winnings could exceed US$10 million.

Spain, meanwhile, arrive with considerable momentum. Led by Olympic gold medallist Diego Botín, the Season 4 champions have secured three Grand Prix victories in 2026, including the most recent event in Geneva.

With both teams effectively assured of Grand Final qualification, their approach to the remaining fleet racing presents an intriguing tactical question, as a significant penalty or collision remains a potential threat to their championship ambitions.

With potential light-air conditions in Dubai and differing levels of preparation at SailGP’s new Pensacola training base adding further uncertainty, the UAE double-header promises a compelling conclusion to the 2026 Season.

Fans can be in with a chance of winning $25,000 by guessing the top six teams in Dubai with SailGP’s predictor game.