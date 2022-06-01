SAILGP TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES TO DELIVER LEADING EDGE APPLIED INNOVATIONS FROM SEA TO SPACE

WARKWORTH, NEW ZEALAND – With a DNA in high-speed racing, SailGP Technologies officially launches today to deliver leading edge, applied innovations from sea to space. With award-winning capabilities in design, manufacturing, engineering, software and systems, SailGP Technologies will lead the way in high-performance, sustainable design and applied technologies.

With the main facility based in Warkworth, New Zealand, SailGP Technologies is rooted in decades of experience at the forefront of cutting-edge sail racing. Most recently developing the high performance F50 catamarans that power the world’s fastest growing, purpose-led global racing league – SailGP.

The continual development of design tools, techniques and methods to revolutionise the race at sea, will now be applied to similar engineering challenges across water, land and space.

SailGP Technologies CEO, Sir Russell Coutts said: “With over two decades of experience at the forefront of design and technical innovation, now is the right time to launch SailGP Technologies. We will not only apply this expertise to other sectors, but also use it to help create a higher-performing, greener and better future.”

With some of the most renowned experts in design, technology and engineering, SailGP Technologies capabilities will be centred around six key pillars;

DESIGN + Having delivered high-performance design solutions for over two decades, we refine high-tech composite and use advanced computational fluid dynamics and simulation tools to solve complex problems, deliver innovative design solutions and improve performance.

MANUFACTURING + Proven world leaders in manufacturing advanced composite components and developing cutting-edge tooling solutions for composites while pushing the boundaries of performance.

LIVELINEFX + Provide an Emmy award-winning, patented, broadcast graphics solution to enhance any sports broadcast or CCTV product by providing key storytelling graphical elements, enabling the sport to be understood and accessible to all fans regardless of technical knowledge.

CONTROL SYSTEMS + Offer an end-to-end solution, from electrical design and manufacturing services and embedded software development to cloud-based performance analysis solutions.

DATA & SOFTWARE + Provide technology that elevates performance by offering custom software solutions and AI – from performance analysis to Race and Umpiring operations to improving product performance and/or preventing failures or enhancing personal safety in real-time.

TECH TEAM + Multidisciplinary technicians that can provide onsite and remote deployment for all our services, aiding the seamless integration of new technologies and solutions into your operations.

The new company already has a number of exciting commercial projects underway across a range of sectors, including aerospace, with further announcements to follow in the coming months.

For more information or to speak to a member of the team visit SailGPTechnologies.com.