Fiart: dai Saloni nautici al futuro

In pochi mesi due vari e una presentazione che lascia il segno

Una Fiart rinnovata, pur nel rispetto delle sue radici, si è presentata ai Saloni di Cannes e Genova, tra i più importanti appuntamenti nautici a livello mondiale, che nel mese di settembre hanno accolto migliaia di appassionati interessati a toccare con mano le novità 2021.

I Saloni sono stati un importante momento di confronto e verifica per Fiart, complici sia la presenza dei nuovi Seawalker 35 e 39 esposti accanto al 43 e al Cetera 60 e il lancio del P54, sia il coinvolgimento diretto di nuovi dealer, armatori e media.

Sulle banchine di Cannes e Genova i tre modelli della gamma Seawalker hanno conquistato gli appassionati delle imbarcazioni walkaround, che nella gamma Fiart riscoprono barche veloci, divertenti ed estremamente confortevoli.

Svelato in anteprima assoluta anche il nuovo iconico yacht P54 firmato dall’architetto e designer Stefano Pastrovich, con il rilascio dei primi dettagli costruttivi e render, raccontati in esclusiva dallo stesso Pastrovich e dal management Fiart nel corso della Press Conference a Cannes.

Il P54, che sarà disponibile a partire dalla stagione 2022, ha incantato e stupito per le innovazioni che propone e per la linea filante, che racchiude al suo interno uno spazio generoso e accogliente, quasi una lussuosa villa al mare da vivere in famiglia o con gli amici più cari, in grado di regalare emozioni anche in navigazione grazie alla carena planante e a motorizzazioni che consentono una velocità di crociera tra i 35 e i 40 knt.

Grande soddisfazione da parte di Simone Lorenzano, Direttore Generale Fiart che ha commentato “La vetrina dei Saloni di settembre si è dimostrata per noi uno strumento eccezionale di promozione. Il lavoro dell’ultimo anno, la ricerca sui nuovi prodotti e gli investimenti fatti hanno trovato immediato riscontro nei risultati di vendita, che hanno fatto registrare un sold out su quasi tutte le linee di prodotto. Pubblico, partner nazionali ed internazionali si sono letteralmente contesi le barche disponibili, apprezzandone le caratteristiche stilistiche ed i contenuti tecnici.”

L’azienda ha confermato ciò che risulta già evidente ad un primo sguardo: una concreta solidità, in cui passato e futuro si intrecciano in un presente denso di eventi, programmi e progetti.

Fiart può essere a buon diritto annoverata tra le aziende italiane che hanno scritto la storia della nautica tracciando la rotta da seguire, fin dalla fondazione nel 1960 con la pionieristica idea di sostituire il legno con un materiale più “moderno” e tecnologico come la vetroresina.

Lo stesso spirito degli esordi ritorna nella direzione dell’azienda di oggi, rinnovata poco meno di un anno fa per volontà dei figli del fondatore, Giancarlo di Luggo CEO e Annalaura di Luggo Presidente.

Giancarlo di Luggo è oggi alla guida di un gruppo coeso con le idee molto chiare su come deve essere il nuovo corso “Fiart sta vivendo un momento di grande crescita, è una realtà che continua ad innovare, grazie a un team di professionisti del settore con un approccio aperto, moderno e lungimirante.”

Il nuovo management Fiart dirige un’azienda sana, che ha saputo accrescere le proprie capacità produttive, tecniche e commerciali e avviare una ristrutturazione dei processi interni e dell’organizzazione, partendo dagli uomini e donne che sono il cuore pulsante del cantiere.

E proprio l’attenzione al “fattore umano” di Fiart ha portato alla creazione della scuola di formazione Fiart Academy, una fondazione senza scopo di lucro intitolata –e dedicata- al fondatore Ruggiero di Luggo.

“Lo scopo della nostra Accademia è scoprire nuovi talenti, formarli ed introdurli nel mondo del lavoro” dichiara Marco Vertecchi, Consigliere Delegato Fiart, “Mi piacerebbe che tutti, a partire dai figli dei nostri collaboratori arrivati ormai alla terza generazione, potessero avere l’opportunità di studiare e dimostrare le proprie capacità nel mondo della nautica con il nostro supporto”.

Guardando al futuro appare chiaro che il processo di rinnovamento intrapreso da Fiart non è concluso: passa dal consolidamento di una nuova immagine, al fine di trasferire questa visione anche all’esterno e naturalmente coinvolge il prodotto, ovvero gli yacht Fiart, che restando fedeli alla loro fama di mezzi affidabili e solidi, risultano dei veri oggetti del desiderio.

Dal 1960 Fiart è sinonimo di qualità, innovazione e tradizione in ogni singolo yacht prodotto, seguendo i ritmi di un’artigianalità capace di interpretare il design squisitamente italiano, senza rinunciare ad affidabilità e grinta sportiva.

Fiart: from the Boat Shows to the future

In a few months two new launches and a presentation that leaves its mark

A renewed Fiart, while respecting its roots, was introduced at the Cannes and Genoa Boat Shows, among the most important nautical events in the world, which in September welcomed thousands of enthusiasts interested in touching the 2021 news.

The boat shows are an important moment of confrontation and verification for Fiart, thanks to the presence of the new Seawalker 35 and 39 exhibited next to the 43 and Cetera 60 , the launch of the P54, and the direct involvement of new dealers, boat owners and media.

On the docks of Cannes and Genoa the three models of the Seawalker range have conquered the enthusiasm of walkaround boats, who in the Fiart range rediscover fast, fun and extremely comfortable boats.

The new iconic P54 yacht designed by architect and designer Stefano Pastrovich was also unveiled as world premiere, with the release of the first construction details and renderings, described exclusively by Pastrovich himself and by the Fiart management during the Press Conference in Cannes.

The P54, which will be available from the 2022 season, has enchanted and amazed for the innovations it offers and for the sleek line, which contains a generous and welcoming space, almost a luxurious seaside villa to live with family or with close friends, able to give emotions even at sea thanks to the planing hull and engines that allow a cruising speed between 35 and 40 knt.

Great satisfaction from Simone Lorenzano, Fiart General Manager who commented “The showcase of the September Boat Shows has proved to be an exceptional promotional tool for us. The work of the last year, the research on new products and the investments made have been immediately reflected in the sales results, which have recorded a sold out on almost all product lines. The public, national and international partners have literally contended for the available boats, appreciating their stylistic characteristics and technical contents.”

The company has confirmed what is already evident at first glance: a concrete solidity, in which past and future are intertwined in a present full of events, programs and projects.

Fiart can rightly be counted among the Italian companies that have written the history of boating tracing the path to follow, since its foundation in 1960 with the pioneering idea of replacing the wood with a more “modern” and technological material as fiberglass.

The same spirit of the beginning returns to the management of today’s company, renewed just a year ago by the will of the founder’s sons, Giancarlo di Luggo CEO and Annalaura di Luggo President.

Giancarlo di Luggo is now at the head of a cohesive group with very clear ideas on how the new course should be “Fiart is experiencing a moment of great growth, it is a reality that continues to innovate, thanks to a team of professionals in the sector with an open, modern and far-sighted approach.”

The new Fiart management manages a healthy company, which has been able to increase its production, technical and commercial capabilities and start a reorganization of internal processes and organization, starting from the men and women who are the beating heart of the construction site.

And it was precisely the attention to the “human factor” of Fiart that led to the creation of the Fiart Academy training school, a non-profit charity named – and dedicated – to the founder Ruggiero di Luggo.

“The purpose of our Academy is to discover new talents, train them and introduce them to the world of work” says Marco Vertecchi, Fiart Managing Director, “I would like everyone, starting from the children of our collaborators now in their third generation, to have the opportunity to study and show their skills in the nautical world with our support”.

Looking to the future, it is clear that the renewal process undertaken by Fiart is not finished: it passes from the consolidation of a new image, in order to transfer this vision to the outside and naturally involves the product, the Fiart yachts, which stay faithful to their reputation as reliable and solid crafts, a true object of desire.

Since 1960 Fiart has been synonymous of quality, innovation and tradition in every single yacht produced, following the rhythms of craftsmanship capable ofinterpreting exquisitely Italian design, without sacrificing reliability and sporting attitude.