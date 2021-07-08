SailGP partners with Beyond Meat as its official plant-based meat provider

Partnership kicks-off ahead of Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, continuing SailGP’s commitment to the environment

LONDON– In the lead-up to the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Beyond Meat® – a leader in plant-based meat – is teaming up with SailGP as the official plant-based meat partner for the event in Plymouth, UK on July 17-18, 2021.

Available in approximately 118,000 outlets across more than 80 countries around the world, Beyond Meat will bring its products to athletes, fans, and guests at the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix to show how consumers can Eat What They Love™, without compromising on taste, a balanced lifestyle, or the environment.

SailGP – the world’s most exciting race on-water – features the best athletes going head-to-head in identical, supercharged catamarans at iconic coastal venues worldwide including Bermuda, Southern Italy, Denmark, South of France, Australia, New Zealand and The United States. SailGP is committed to putting purpose at the heart of its global championship by making more impact than its footprint, with a goal to be the most sustainable and purpose-driven global sport in the world.

Having been recently verified as climate positive with a triple-gold rating from the UN Climate Neutral Now initiative, SailGP uses cutting-edge technology to Race for the Future, breaking boundaries in sustainability and accelerating the transition to clean energy.

In a recently published report by the UK Climate Change Committee (CCC) it was recommended that people should be asked to eat 20% less meat and dairy produce by 2030, and 35% less by 2050, if the UK wants to meet its net zero emissions target by 2050. This small change would help cut greenhouse gases and free up land for storing carbon.

Beyond Meat’s innovative plant-based products positively impact key global sustainability issues, including constraints on natural resources. According to the University of Michigan’s 2018 Life Cycle Assessment, the original Beyond Burger®, when compared to producing a ¼ lb. standard U.S. 80/20 beef burger, uses 99% less water, 93% less land, requires 46% less energy, and generates 90% fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

As SailGP’s official plant-based meat provider for the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Beyond Meat is building on its commitment to make plant-based meat more accessible across the United Kingdom and satisfy growing consumer demand. The partnership highlights the innovative nutritional and environmental benefits of Beyond Meat products, which use plant-based ingredients to deliver the delicious taste and texture of animal-based meat.

Fiona Morgan, director of purpose and impact at SailGP said: “There are huge benefits of a more plant-based diet for nutrition and of course for a better planet to help mitigate climate change. At SailGP, we remove more carbon than our footprint, with a 55 percent target reduction (based on science) by 2025 and we are already climate positive, taking responsibility for our league and putting actions in place across the board. Race for the Future is accelerating change and working with Beyond Meat as the official plant-based meat provider of SailGP in Plymouth is a perfect partnership to do this.”

Bram Meijer, Beyond Meat’s Regional Marketing Director for EMEA, said: “Beyond Meat is delighted to be the official plant-based meat partner for the upcoming Great Britain Sail Grand Prix event which shares our core brand value of sustainability. In Plymouth, SailGP teams, world-class attendees and fans will have the opportunity to try Beyond Meat’s iconic Beyond Burger® and fan favorite Beyond Sausage® without having to compromise on taste or the environment.”

Beyond Meat will be serving samples of Beyond Burgers and Beyond Sausages in the official spectator area on Plymouth Hoe from July 17-18. Beyond Meat products will also be served to SailGP’s world-class athletes, and VIP guests in the Adrenaline Lounge and in the media center.