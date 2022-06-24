Countdown is underway to start of Superyacht Cup Palma

The countdown has begun to the start of Superyacht Cup Palma 2022 with the four-day Mallorcan festival of sail all set to get underway on June 29.

Europe’s longest-running superyacht regatta will lead-off with two races for the awe-inspiring J-Class on the opening day, with Topaz, Ranger and Velsheda – along with the recently entered Svea – providing a magnificent spectacle of timeless racing out on the Bay of Palma.

The whole Superyacht Cup Palma fleet then joins the party for three days of top-flight racing, with the entry list reflecting the dynamic range of superyachts including luxury ocean cruisers, modern classics and high-performance carbon flyers.

An impressive new addition to the list is the 24m Wally yacht Rose (ex-Tango). The Farr design may be the smallest entry in the 2022 fleet, but none of her competitors will be underestimating her potential when racing begins.

As ever shoreside, events will play a key role in the SYC experience which, for the second year in succession, will be centered on the world-famous Real Club Náutico de Palma. The RCNP will again also provide SYC’s professional race management, a role the renowned club has had since 2011.

“The excitement is growing and the Superyacht Cup Palma team are flat-out making the final preparations for what we believe will be a memorable regatta,” said Event Director Kate Branagh.

Photo Credits: ©SAILING ENERGY