Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour at Naples

City of Genoa emerges as the dominant force in the second stage of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2023 from La Maddalena to Naples, securing a resounding victory. Matteo Sericano and Giovanni Licursi of the City of Genoa team exhibited exceptional skill and strategy as they embarked on a southern route, hugging the picturesque Sardinian coastline to harness the power of the thermal breeze. Their superior performance led them to cross the finish line at an impressive time of 16:57, leaving their competitors trailing behind by several hours.

Following City of Genoa, Acone Associati, represented by Marco Augelli and Francisco Gonzalez Sanchez, secured second place in a captivating photo finish at 19:47. Navy, represented by Vincenzo Vano and Ignazio Bonanno, claimed the third position with a close arrival time of 19:52. Aeronautica Militare, represented by Giancarlo Simeoli and Giovanni Bannetta, exhibited commendable performance, securing the fourth position at 20:03.

The overall standings, combining the results of the two stages, currently show City of Taranto (Campetella-Marzotto) and Acone Associati (Augelli-Gonzalez Sanchez) leading the pack, closely pursued by City of Genoa (Sericano-Licursi).

In parallel to the sailing competitions, the Wingfoil and WASZP races took place in La Maddalena. Aeronautica Militare’s Nico Spanu dominated the Wingfoil category, showcasing remarkable skill and securing an impressive victory. Meanwhile, Alessandra Dubbini from Guardia di Finanza-Fiamme Gialle displayed exceptional prowess in the WASZP class, leading the way with outstanding performances.

The awards ceremony for the second offshore race, as well as the Wingfoil and WASZP categories, was held tonight at the Navy Nastro Rosa Tour 2023 Regate Village in Naples, serving as a fitting culmination of the exhilarating competition.

The Regatta Village also witnessed a multitude of engaging activities, including a special meeting between the young athletes of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2023 and Gianni Maddaloni, a revered Judo and life coach. The Gadget Night, accompanied by the delectable tasting of Il Pesto di Prà, attracted an enthusiastic audience.

Moreover, the Navy Nastro Rosa Tour 2023 collaborated with ENIT Azienda Nazionale del Turismo for the Discover Where You Port project. This initiative presented seventeen captivating itineraries inspired by historical routes, enriching the experience for participants. Notably, the second stage coincided with the Rotta della Sibilla, an enchanting route that enticed explorers to delve into the captivating wonders between Nisida and Capo Palinuro.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports