SARDINIA SAILING CUP “FOIL INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY TROPHY DAY 3: INTENSE COMPETITION

Cagliari – The Foil International Academy Trophy is moving into its final phase, gearing up for the eagerly awaited finals. The third day saw skilled competitors in Wingfoil, Waszp, and iQFOiL battling it out in the waters off Su Siccu in Cagliari, Sardinia. The Su Siccu area provided spectators with an up-close view of the champions in action, marking the climax of the Sardinia Sailing Cup . Meanwhile, Molo Ichnusa, home to the Italian Sailing Federation’s Olympic preparation center, welcomed the public to its village, set to host the award ceremony at 4:00 PM.

The third day of racing was marked by strong Mistral winds, blowing well over 20 knots and peaking at 28 knots. The event captivated a large audience, with numerous onlookers gathered along the ‘Su Siccu’ promenade. Spectators enjoyed a prime view of the race’s thrilling moments, particularly at the first buoy just meters from the course, where boats seemed to fly above the water. These conditions added a dynamic element to the competition, delighting both athletes and spectators.

In the Waszp discipline, the morning saw 6 races, followed by 3 for the Gold fleet, 2 for the Silver, and 1 for the Bronze in the afternoon. Swiss sailor Hanno Seifert leads the Gold fleet, followed by Spain’s Pablo Astiazaran and the Isle of Man’s Peter Cope. Norwegian Axel Eklund tops the Silver Fleet, with Italy’s Gianluca Cappuzzo in second and Julia Gebhard, the first woman, in third. Italian participants are well-represented in both the Gold and Silver fleets. In the Bronze fleet, top honors go to female athlete Pernille Baann Efrang, followed by Shivam Ramdas from the Netherlands, with Ghislaine Van Empel of the Isle of Man in third place.

In WingFoil, Nicolò Spanu and Francesco Cappuzzo remain neck-and-neck, reversing their positions from the first day. Ernesto De Amicis and England’s Raffery Read hold steady in third and fourth, respectively. Maddalena Spanu continues to lead the women’s category, with Quan Adriano Cardi and Andrea Gribaudo jostling for positions in the overall ranking. Charlotte Baruzzi moved up a spot, overtaking Lorenzo Sirena.

Fourteen-year-old Pierluigi Caproni from Cagliari made his mark with impressive iQFOiL performance in the capital’s waters.

The Foil International Academy Trophy is a key component of the Next Generation Foil Academy powered by Luna Rossa. The headquarters, located at the Italian Sailing Federation’s Olympic preparation center at Molo Ichnusa in Cagliari, is a hub of activity, with flags from the 10 participating nations flying high. Athletes from Spain, Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, France, various Italian regions, the UK, and the Isle of Man have converged in Sardinia for this event.

The competition concludes tomorrow, Friday, December 22, with athletes taking to the water immediately after the 9:30 AM skipper meeting. Standing at 11:00 AM, the foils will slice through the waters of Su Siccu, accompanied by the Miastral wind. Wingfoil specialists kick off the action, followed by iQFOil competitors, with the Wasps event wrapping up the day. The finals will feature a course from upwind to slalom.

The award ceremony is set for Friday, December 22, around 4:00 PM at the Italian Sailing Federation’s Olympic preparation center at Molo Ichnusa.

The Foil Academy International Trophy marks the culmination of a year filled with world-class nautical events in Cagliari and Sardinia. In November, the focus was on the Inclusive Development Programme, engaging athletes and coaches from various nations in Hansa 303 regattas and bolstering Sardinia’s reputation in the parasailing world. October saw Cagliari hosting a stage of the prestigious Wing Foil Racing World Cup, drawing enthusiasts and industry experts. The Sardinia Sailing Cup has positioned the city and region on a globally resonant calendar, with 2023 events spanning Thailand, Abu Dhabi, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Greece, Switzerland, and Brazil, underscoring its growing international significance. Italy, and particularly Sardinia, continues to shine as a premier destination for major sporting events.

Text Credits: ICARUS Sports

Photo Credits:ICARUS Sports

Video Credits:ICARUS Sports