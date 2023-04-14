AMP AND MAERSK COORDINATE ACTIONS FOR THE BENEFIT OF PANAMANIAN SEAFARERS

To seek new job opportunities, promote the transfer of knowledge and strengthen existing relationships, the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) held an important working meeting with the Senior Management of the regional office in Panama, of the renowned shipping company A.P. Moller – Maersk, known as Maersk.

The General Director of Seafarers (DGGM) Captain Juan Maltez accompanied by his work team and the shipping company Maersk participated in this meeting. Also present were the Director of Maritime Execution for America, Deepak Kukreti, the Director General for the Caribbean area, Antonio Dominguez and the Regional Director of Panama, Guadalupe Concepcion.

Various topics were addressed, of which the following stood out:

–Current challenges in the logistics of crew changes and other facilities for seafarers.

-Opportunities for alignment in the current initiatives of AMP and the National Migration Service (SNM).

-Importance of Panama as a crew change center.

-Roadmap towards a safe and efficient crew change, improvements in facilities for seafarers and protection of their rights.

-The importance of crew members’ mental health and the need for recreation.

-Better access to health services.

The Director of the DGGM, Captain Juan Maltez pointed out that “this meeting was very cordial and fruitful since we were able to learn first-hand the opinions that Maersk has of the work carried out by the AMP, in this regard they told us that the access line that we maintain at the Tocumen International Airport, is of great importance for them, while also expressing their appreciation for this and other initiatives carried out for the benefit of seafarers. The first steps were also taken to work jointly in the elaboration (in the future) of the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOU) between the AMP and Maersk, with the objective of formalizing the shipping opportunities for our Panamanian seafarers.”

For his part, Director Kukreti highlighted the excellent support of the Panama Maritime Authority in the management of crew changes in the midst of the global crisis of Covid-19, which is why they feel optimistic that through mutual collaboration, it would be posible to further support seafarers and enhance Panama’s position as a strategic international maritime center.