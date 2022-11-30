The Italian Sea Group, Progetto Panorama: vendute due unità della nuova serie 50 mt Admiral

TISG conferma la ulteriore strategia orientata alla “produzione semi custom”.

Marina di Carrara-The Italian Sea Group, operatore globale della nautica di lusso, a soli due mesi dalla presentazione del progetto, conferma la vendita di ben due motoryacht Panorama, la nuova linea “semi custom 50 metri Admiral”.

Il nuovo Panorama, nato dalla collaborazione di The Italian Sea Group con il team dello studio Piredda & Partners, si mostra con un profilo elegante, senza tempo, capolavoro made in Italy per forme, linee e soluzioni funzionali.

Le due vendite, di cui una finalizzata dall’importante broker monegasco Smart Yachts, confermano il nuovo percorso intrapreso da TISG nella “produzione semi custom”, già ampiamente avvalorata dalla ulteriore linea Gentleman’s a brand Picchiotti.

Anche in tale logica semi custom il posizionamento resterà di altissimo livello nel rispetto dell’ambiente, utilizzando esclusivamente acciaio ed alluminio.

“Queste due importanti Commesse, concluse a soli due mesi dal lancio del progetto, confermano il nostro ulteriore posizionamento “custom made” – commenta Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO di the Italian Sea Group – Tale strategia ci consente di ampliare le vendite evitando di compromettere la capacità progettuale del Gruppo, non coinvolgendo gli importanti team di progettazione impegnati verso i grandi yacht custom made che rappresentano il core business aziendale.

In un mercato in continua crescita ci confermiamo uno dei maggiori player mondiali grazie alla professionalità e all’alto profilo qualitativo dei nostri yacht, riconosciuti in tutto il mondo”.

Progettato in acciaio con sovrastruttura in alluminio, con le sue 499GT, il nuovo superyacht Admiral consente di percorrere anche traversate oceaniche.

Il design privo di barriere visive e l’elegante fluidità tra spazi esterni e interni, creano un dialogo continuo e naturale tra tutti gli ambienti, caratterizzati da grandi volumi e dettagli strutturali.

Gli interni rivelano un’atmosfera ricercata e avvolgente grazie a un’accurata selezione di materiali pregiati e naturali come legno, pietre e metalli ruvidi.

Panorama può accogliere fino a 12 ospiti che possono alloggiare nelle quattro spaziose suite sul main deck e nella cabina vip sul lower deck, convertibile ad ampia e comoda sala TV ed affiancata da un’area gym perfettamente attrezzata. La zona armatoriale sull’ upper deck gode di una vista aperta su tre lati e di un affaccio sul ponte privato a prua.

La consegna dei due modelli Admiral Panorama è prevista per il 2025.

EN

The Italian Sea Group, Panorama Project: Two units of the new 50 mt Admiral series sold.

TISG confirms further strategy oriented toward “semi-custom production.”

Marina di Carrara-The Italian Sea Group, global operator in luxury yachting, just two months after the unveiling of the project, has confirmed the sale of two Panorama motor yachts, the new “semi-custom 50-meter Admiral” line.

The new Panorama, born from the collaboration of The Italian Sea Group with the team of Piredda & Partners studio, shows an elegant, timeless profile, a made-in-Italy masterpiece in terms of form, lines, and functional solutions.

Both sales, one of which was finalized by the important Monaco-based broker Smart Yachts, confirm the new path taken by TISG in “semi-custom production,” already greatly corroborated by the additional Gentleman’s line under the Picchiotti brand. Even in such semi-custom logic, the positioning will remain at the highest level in respect of the environment, using only steel and aluminium

“These two important Orders, concluded just two months after the project launch, confirm our further “custom made” positioning,” comments Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO of the Italian Sea Group – This strategy allows us to expand sales while avoiding compromising the Group’s design capacity by not involving the important design teams committed to the large custom-made yachts that represent the company’s core business. In an ever-growing market, we confirm ourselves as one of the world’s major players thanks to the professionalism and high-quality profile of our yachts, which are recognized worldwide”.

Designed in steel with an aluminium superstructure, with its 499GT, the new Admiral superyacht also enables ocean crossings.

The design with no visual barriers and the elegant fluidity between exterior and interior spaces create a continuous and natural dialogue between all environments, characterized by large volumes and structural details.

The interiors reveal a refined and welcoming atmosphere thanks to a careful selection of fine, natural materials such as wood, stone, and rough metals.

Panorama can accommodate up to 12 guests who can stay in the four spacious suites on the main deck and the VIP cabin on the lower deck, which can be converted to a large and comfortable TV room and is flanked by a fully equipped gym area. The owner’s area

on the upper deck features open views on three sides and overlooks the private deck forward.

The two Admiral Panorama models are scheduled for delivery in 2025.