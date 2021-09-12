Va in archivio con una giornata di Maestrale la TF35 Scarlino Cup n.1

Il sesto evento del TF35 Trophy, che ha visto la partecipazione di 7 catamarani foil di ultima generazione, va allo svizzero RealTeam Sailing. Lo spettacolo continua tra due settimane.

TF35 Scarlino Cup n.1 that’s a wrap with Mistral! The 6th event of the TF35 Trophy, with 7 competing teams onboard high-performance foiling catamarans, goes to the Swiss team of RealTeam Sailing. Stay tuned for next event in two weeks’ time.

ITALIANO. Provano per la prima volta la salsedine gli scenografici catamarani foil TF35 che scelgono la Marina di Scarlino per debuttare in mare, lasciando il loro natio Lago di Ginevra.



Dopo aver disputato cinque tappe in acque dolci, infatti, i TF35 scelgono le acque toscane per le ultime due tappe del circuito.



A darsi battaglia sono sette team, tra svizzeri e francesi.

Anche a Marina di Scarlino viene riconfermata la supremazia di RealTeam Sailing di Esteban Garcia con Sebastien Col alla tattica e di Alinghi di Ernesto Bertarelli con Nicholas Charbonnier, che sono stati alla guida del circuito 2021 sin dall’inizio.

I due team si sono dati battaglia a Scarlino sin dalle prime due giornate, caratterizzate da venti da S-SSW tra i 6 e gli 11 nodi. I T foiler hanno dato spettacolo non appena il vento ha toccato i 9-10 nodi, spiccando il volo sia in bolina sia in poppa. Non è mancata la sorpresa anche quando il vento è calato sotto i 7 nodi, occasione nella quale i team hanno spiegato enormi code 0 anche in andatura di bolina.



Non ha spostato gli assetti della classifica una intensa terza giornata, dove gli scafi TF35 hanno assaggiato il Maestrale termico del Golfo di Follonica (10-16 nodi) e hanno disputato altre due spettacolari prove. Ottima la prestazione di Spindrift che, con un primo e un terzo posto, ha messo un’ipoteca sul gradino più basso del podio. La velocità raggiunta di bolina ha sfiorato i 25 nodi, con un vento di 16 nodi: la sinergia dell’equipaggio e la concentrazione a simili velocità sono spinte al massimo e nulla può essere lasciato al caso.

L’aumento progressivo della brezza ha tuttavia suggerito al Principal Race Officer Benoit Deutsch, coadiuvato dal Race Officer Carlo Giuliano Tosi, di terminare la giornata dopo due intense prove.

Con un solo punto di distacco l’uno dall’altro, i due team capofila si sono affrontati nell’ultima giornata della manifestazione, in cui il Maestrale non si è fatto attendere, permettendo la disputa di due prove.

A spuntarla con un solo punto di vantaggio RealTeam Racing, che consolida quindi la leadership nel circuito, e che lascia il tempo di poco più di dieci giorni agli avversari per affilare i foil e tentare il sorpasso nell’ultima tappa dello straordinario circuito che vedrà nuovamente protagonisti lo Yacht Club Isole di Toscana e la Marina di Scarlino.

Numerosi gli atleti di fama internazionale, provenienti dagli ambienti di Coppa America; presente anche il celebre velista oceanico Loick Peyron, tattico su Team SailFever.



Ingente l’impegno del cantiere Scarlino Yacht Service e della Marina di Scarlino, che hanno gestito una sfida logistica non indifferente, stanti le dimensioni e la delicatezza delle imbarcazioni in regata.



Accanto allo yacht club, la presenza consolidata di Rigoni di Asiago, a dare un tocco dolce all’accoglienza dei regatanti, con occhio sempre attento alla sensibilità ambientale e alla qualità e eticità dei prodotti.

Solo una boccata di ossigeno, e lo spettacolo tornerà sul Golfo di Follonica, con le Costiere di Scarlino a fare da scenografia, dal 23 al 26 Settembre.

ENGLISH

The spectacular TF35 foil catamarans have chosen Marina di Scarlino to make their debut at sea, leaving their native Lake Geneva, taste the saltiness for the first time.

After having played five events in fresh water, in fact, the TF35s landed to the Tuscan waters for the last two stages of their circuit.

There have been seven teams fighting one another, between the Swiss and the French.



Also in Marina di Scarlino the supremacy of Esteban Garcia’s RealTeam Sailing with Sebastien Col on tactics and of Ernesto Bertarelli’s Alinghi with Nicholas Charbonnier, who have been alternatively leading the 2021 circuit since the beginning, has been reconfirmed.



The two teams battled in Scarlino from the first two days, characterized by S-SSW winds between 6 and 11 knots. The T foilers put on a show as soon as the wind hit 9-10 knots, taking off both upwind and downwind. There was no shortage of surprise even when the wind dropped below 7 knots, an occasion in which the teams used their Code 0 even upwind.



An intense third day, where the TF35 hulls tasted the typical Mistral of the Gulf of Follonica (10-16 knots) and played two more spectacular races, did not change the scoring. Excellent performance by Spindrift who, with a first and a third place, assured the lowest step of the podium. The speed reached upwind was close to 25 knots, with a wind of 16 knots: the synergy of the crew and the concentration at similar speeds are pushed to the limits and nothing can be left to chance.

The gradual increase in the breeze, however, suggested to Principal Race Officer Benoit Deutsch, assisted by Race Officer Carlo Giuliano Tosi, to end the day after two intense races.

With only one point of separation from one other, the two leading teams engaged a kind of match race on the last day of the event, in which the Mistral was not long in coming, allowing the dispute of two final races. RealTeam Racing won with a single point advantage, which therefore consolidates its leadership in the circuit, and which leaves the opponents time of just over ten days to sharpen the foils and try to overtake in the last event of the extraordinary circuit that will see again protagonists are the Yacht Club Isole di Toscana and Marina di Scarlino.



Numerous the athletes of international fame, coming from the circles of the America’s Cup; also present the famous ocean sailor Loick Peyron, tactician on Team SailFever.

The commitment of the Scarlino Yacht Service shipyard and the Marina di Scarlino, which managed a considerable logistical challenge, given the size and delicacy of the boats in racing, was enormous.



Alongside the yacht club, the consolidated presence of Rigoni di Asiago, to give a sweet touch to the welcome of the racers, with an eye always attentive to environmental sensitivity and the quality and ethics of the products.

Just a breath of fresh air, and the show will return to the Gulf of Follonica, with the Costiere di Scarlino as the backdrop, from September 23 to 26.

Photo courtesy: TF35 Class