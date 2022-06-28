Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour: Crotone

Last day of action in Crotone, full of sport, social events and people who joined the regatta village to follow the activities of the fourth stop of Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour.

While the Waszp and Wing Foils were sailing on the race course well visible from Crotone’s waterfront, the Beneteau Figaro 3 fleet arrived in the city, at the end of the longest stage of the Nastro Rosa Tour 2022, from Formia to Crotone, for a total of 340 miles .

The podium of the Leg 3 is made up of:

Mexedia

ENIT

Navy

See you in Brindisi!