Low winds prove challenging at the 2022 RS Venture Connect World Championship

The 2022 RS Venture Connect World Championships organised by Oman Sail is underway at the Barceló Mussanah Resort where 39 teams from 19 nations took to the waters in light winds of between 5-7 knots.

Racing is taking place ‘para’ and ‘open’ categories, which allows one para sailor to be accompanied by one non-para sailor. Wind conditions are expected to remain steady throughout the week, reaching 8 knots, which may prove difficult for the teams in a fight to claim the top positions.

Canadian sailors John McRoberts and Scott Lutes lead the way in the Para Fleet, and second overall, notching one win and a second place from the opening three races. Piotr Cichoki and Olga Gornas-Grudzien sit in second. Level on points are Oman’s Malik Al Qartobi and Ghalya Al Jabri in joint third with Fia Fjelddahl and Patric Rosenberg of Sweden, just three points behind the leaders.

The Omani team of Zaher Al Atbi and Ali Al Ghasaini ended the day in 26th overall, Rayyan Al Mujaini and Hamed Al Subhi are currently in 30th overall, Hassan Al Lawati and Sami Al Sulaimi are 32nd overall and Adil Al Siyabi and Nasser Al Rahbi are currently 34th overall as part of a very close chasing pack.

Oman’s Sultan Al Wahabi and Ahmed Al Balushi lead the Open Fleet by one point from the Australian teams of Christopher Symonds and Manuela Linger, and Genevieve Wickham and Grant Alderson.

Said Al Aurimi, Race Officer, said, “We have received good feedback from the sailors about the courses and how the race has been managed. We have also had light winds which has made it a challenge to complete the planned three races per day, but from today we expect good conditions and stronger winds which will be better for the sailors. The courses have been designed specifically for the RS Venture Connect World Championships because the boat is typically heavier than most other vessels, requiring more technique and different conditions to manoeuvre the boat. The forecast for the rest of the week is looking good and we hope for excellent days of racing ahead.”

The RS Venture Connect World Championships are supported by bp Oman, the Oman Paralympic Committee, Oman Maritime Sports Committee, Oman Air, the Barceló Mussanah Resort, Tanuf, the International Maritime College Oman (IMCO), RS Sailing, and environmental partners Clean Seas and Environment Society of Oman (ESO).