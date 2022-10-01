Royal Cup 52 Super Series Scarlino: September 26 to October 01, 2022

Allo statunitense Quantum Racing, dopo una battaglia all’ultima prova con il connazionale Sled, la quarta e penultima tappa delle 52 Super Series. Il prestigioso circuito torna dopo cinque anni alla Marina di Scarlino. Grande protagonista ed ennesima conferma per il campo di regata del Golfo di Follonica, che ha regalato sei giornate di vento e onda.

La Royal Cup 52 SUPER SERIES Scarlino ha preso avvio lunedì 26 settembre e si è conclusa oggi, con la disputa di dieci regate, garantendo il completamento dell’intero programma previsto.

Malgrado le condizioni meteo in tutto il Mediterraneo fossero complesse, la conformazione del golfo e la protezione dell’Isola d’Elba hanno permesso ai nove team in gara di non perdere neanche una delle prove previste, che si sono disputate con aria medio-forte di direzione variabile tra Sud e Nord Ovest.

Magistrale il lavoro del team in acqua, capitanato dalla Principal Race officer, la spagnola Maria Torrijo e dall’International Race Officer Carlo Giuliano Tosi. Ad arbitrare in acqua un nutrito team di esperti, dietro la guida del portoghese Miguel Allen.

Grande la soddisfazione del team vincitore, Quantum Racing, timonato da Doug DeVos, supportato alla tattica da Terry Hutchinson, che sino all’ultima prova ha avuto del filo da torcere dal connazionale Sled (Takashi Okura), detentore del titolo del circuito 2021.

Quantum Racing (campione del mondo in carica) si colloca quindi in testa al circuito, alla vigilia dell’ultima tappa, prevista a Barcellona a fine ottobre, seguito dal Sudafricano Phoenix (Hasso Plattner) e dal tedesco Platoon (Harm Müller-Spreer.)

A Quantum Racing anche il premio per il miglior armatore-timoniere.

Soddisfazione è stata espressa anche dal Sindaco di Scarlino, Francesca Travison, che in occasione della premiazione finale ha ringraziato i team convenuti tributando le congratulazioni e annunciando un arrivederci al 2023, anno in cui l’ambito circuito tornerà in Maremma nel mese di giugno.

Grandiosa la cornice della Marina di Scarlino, dove la luce autunnale e la galleria commerciale che ha accolto il Regatta Village hanno garantito l’adeguata accoglienza ad armatori ed atleti di calibro internazionale.

L’impegno logistico per ospitare un simile evento non è stato indifferente, e lo Yacht Club Isole di Toscana conta sul supporto del Comune di Scarlino, e sulla sinergia organizzativa di Marina di Scarlino, Scarlino Yacht Service e Resort Baia Scarlino.

ENGLISH

The 4th and penultimate event of 52 Super Series goes to North American Quantum Racing, after competing until the last race against Sled. The prestigious series is back to Marina di Scarlino after five years of absence. The main character of the week is the racing course of Follonica Gulf, delivering six extraordinary racing days.

The Royal Cup 52 SUPER SERIES Scarlino started on Monday 26 September and ended today, with the dispute of ten races, guaranteeing the completion of the entire scheduled program.

Although the weather conditions throughout the Mediterranean were complex, the conformation of the gulf and the protection of the Island of Elba allowed the nine competing teams not to lose even one of the scheduled races, which were held with medium-strong breeze of variable direction between South and North West.



The team-work in the water used to be masterful, led by the Spanish Principal Race Officer Maria Torrijo and the International Race Officer Carlo Giuliano Tosi. A large team of expert Umpires in the water, under the guidance of the Portuguese Miguel Allen.

Great satisfaction for the winning team, Quantum Racing, helmed by Doug DeVos, supported at the tactics by Terry Hutchinson, who until the last race had a hard time with compatriot Sled (Takashi Okura), holder of the 2021 circuit title.

Quantum Racing (reigning world champion) is therefore currently leading the circuit, on the eve of the last event, scheduled to take place in Barcelona at the end of October, followed by the South African Phoenix (Hasso Plattner) and the German Platoon (Harm Müller-Spreer.)

Quantum Racing also received the award for the best owner-driver.

Satisfaction was expressed as well by the Mayor of Scarlino, Francesca Travison, who on the occasion of the final award ceremony thanked the participating teams by paying congratulations and announcing a goodbye to 2023, the year in which the coveted circuit will return to Maremma in June.

The setting of the Marina di Scarlino used to be grandiose, where the autumn light and the shopping arcade that welcomed the Regatta Village guaranteed an adequate welcome to owners and athletes of international caliber.

The logistical commitment to host such an event was not indifferent, and the Yacht Club Isole di Toscana could count on the support of the Municipality of Scarlino, and on the organizational synergy of Marina di Scarlino, Scarlino Yacht Service and Marina di Scarlino Resort.

