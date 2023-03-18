AMP REAFFIRMS ITS COOPERATION TIES WITH FINLAND AND THE INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION

The close relationship and the strengthening of the ties of friendship between the Republic of Panama represented by the Panama Maritime Authority as well as the Republic of Finland and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) were reaffirmed through the official visits made by their international delegates to the Headquarters of the institution.

Republic of Finland, future signing of Memorandum of Understanding:

The Minister of Maritime Affairs, Noriel Arauz met with the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Johanna Sumuvuori, where the first approaches were made for the future signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will involve the maritime, port and logistics sectors.

In addition, their support was requested so that the titles of competency issued by the AMP are recognized by the European Union (E.U.), which will mean the facilitation of the hiring of Panamanian seafarers within the European Community, enabling their insertion in any nation that is part of this community.

For the largest Ship Registry in the world, safe navigation is of vital importance, in this case in Finnish waters, where a large number of vessels from our registry sail, it is important to strengthen our relations through an MOU. Likewise, the importance of a rapprochement with the Maritime Universities of both countries was highlighted.

International Maritime Organization (IMO):

The Secretary General of the IMO, Kitack Lim, made a protocol visit with the purpose of strengthening the ties of cooperation and bilateral support. He was received by the Minister of Maritime Affairs, Noriel Arauz, accompanied by his work team.

During this meeting, topics of interest to the institution were discussed, in addition to seafarers’ issues, the post-pandemic situation, the ships stranded in Ukraine, the IMO green agenda, the implementation and effectiveness of the ISM Code and the upcoming IMO audit of the AMP, the desire for mutual cooperation in different aspects related to agreements, training, education, international regulations and port development was emphasized.

The AMP, as part of the General Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), seeks to maintain high safety standards also for crew members on board vessels. Based on this, the Panamanian entity maintains mutual recognition agreements regarding the titles of seamen, officers and captains, in order to know who is fit to navigate and who is on a blacklist, thus seeking to avoid issues such as terrorism.

The Republic of Panama joined the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for the first time in 1979 and later, with the entry into force in 2002 of the 1993 amendments to the Constitutive Agreement of the Organization, it is elected a member of “Category A” of the Council, remaining in this category for 21 consecutive years, to date.

In addition, the Director of the General Directorate of Seafarers of the AMP, Captain Juan Maltez accompanied the renowned international shipping companies Euronav Ship Management (Hellas) Ltd., and Laskaridis Shipping Co. Ltd., as well as the specialized Greek magazine on maritime issues Elnavi Shipping Magazine, to a tour carried out at the facilities of the International Maritime University of Panama (UMIP).

The visit included the Center for Simulation and Applied Technologies, where students train, giving them the opportunity to interact with the teaching staff and cadets. They also learned more about its facilities, workshops, as well as the training, which is given in these houses of higher education.