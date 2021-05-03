MICHELANGELO CASADEI JOINS NAUTOR’S SWAN AS GROUP CHIEF TECHNICAL & OPERATIONS OFFICER

Mr. Giovanni Pomati, Nautor Group CEO, recently announced the appointment of Michelangelo Casadei as Group Chief Technical & Operations Officer.

Michelangelo, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, brings a wealth of experience having spent 8 years working on product development, project management, cost control, manufacturing and sales in various companies of FIAT Group and having worked 13 years at Ferretti Group, with increasing responsibilities in the fields of Product Cost, Quality and Testing, and assuming since 2015 the Technical Management of all Ferretti Group Brands.

Reporting to the CEO, Casadei will have the responsibility to coordinate and manage the design, industrialization and operations processes for all Nautor product lines (sailing and power yachts) as well as to ensure the achievement of the company targets, with a focus on actions /projects to improve the supply chain efficiency and the manufacturing footprint.

The appointment of Michelangelo Casadei is part of the implementation of the company’s global industrial development strategy.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Michelangelo to our team. As I said in the past, the Sailing segment needs an industrialization in the processes, in the development of the product and supply chain. In this context Michelangelo will be a valuable asset for the company going forward.” said Giovanni Pomati CEO.