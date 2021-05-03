Home » Cantieri, Internazionale, Nautica, News » MICHELANGELO CASADEI JOINS NAUTOR’S SWAN AS GROUP CHIEF TECHNICAL & OPERATIONS OFFICER

MICHELANGELO CASADEI JOINS NAUTOR’S SWAN AS GROUP CHIEF TECHNICAL & OPERATIONS OFFICER

Scritto da Cantieri, Internazionale, Nautica, News lunedì, Maggio 3rd, 2021

Mr. Giovanni Pomati, Nautor Group CEO, recently announced the appointment of Michelangelo Casadei as Group Chief Technical & Operations Officer.

Michelangelo, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, brings a wealth of experience having spent 8 years working on product development, project management, cost control, manufacturing and sales in various companies of FIAT Group and having worked 13 years at Ferretti Group, with increasing responsibilities in the fields of Product Cost, Quality and Testing, and assuming since 2015 the Technical Management of all Ferretti Group Brands.

Reporting to the CEO, Casadei will have the responsibility to coordinate and manage the design, industrialization and operations processes for all Nautor product lines (sailing and power yachts) as well as to ensure the achievement of the company targets, with a focus on actions /projects to improve the supply chain efficiency and the manufacturing footprint.

The appointment of Michelangelo Casadei is part of the implementation of the company’s global industrial development strategy.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Michelangelo to our team. As I said in the past, the Sailing segment needs an industrialization in the processes, in the development of the product and supply chain. In this context Michelangelo will be a valuable asset for the company going forward.” said Giovanni Pomati CEO.

Leggi anche:

  1. SWAN TUSCANY CHALLENGE – THE RETURN TO GENTLEMANLY RACING
  2. Rolex Swan Cup 2020 opens a great regatta season for Nautor’s Swan
  3. FERRETTI GROUP CONQUISTA IL BOOT DI DÜSSELDORF CON DUE PREMIÈRE D’ECCEZIONE E IMPORTANTI NOVITÀ DI PROGETTO
  4. Vedute del Porto Antico di Civitavecchia: la Mostra al Forte Michelangelo
  5. APM TERMINALS VADO LIGURE: RAFFAELLO CIONI È IL NUOVO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Short URL: https://www.ilnautilus.it/?p=83102

Scritto da su Mag 3 2021. Archiviato come Cantieri, Internazionale, Nautica, News. Puoi seguire tutti i commenti di questo articolo via RSS 2.0. Commenti e ping sono attualmente chiusi

Commenti chiusi

IL NAUTILUS Anno 15 N°1

In questo numero de Il Nautilus lo speciale è dedicato al sistema per ormeggio "briccole", e un focus sullo sviluppo metropolitano della città di Bari e delle sue infrastrutture portuali. Il Parlamento Europeo approva "L'European Green Deal" e poi un approfondimento sul lavoro nei porti ed uno sul valore delle merci.
poseidone

© 2021 il nautilus. All Rights Reserved. Performed by SC Lab