HYLAS YACHTS ON THE CREST OF A WAVE AS IT LAUNCHES A FLURRY OF BOATS

-First Hylas H57 made its official World debut at Newport International Boat Show

-10th M44 motor yacht delivered in the US as work begins on hull 11

-Third Hylas 48 to sail to Hawaii on her own bottom

-Final finishing touches to a tough new M49 yacht heading for the US

-Hylas 57 with a fully custom Hot Lab Italian interior set for delivery

Hylas Yachts’ H57 hull #1 featuring the progressive Bill Dixon design and luxurious interior made her official World debut at the Newport International Boat Show.

Also, business is booming at Hylas Yachts as global demand grows for its range of capable motor and sailing yachts. The Taiwan-based boatbuilder is proving adept at converting an enviable reputation into solid orders for its line-up of sub-60ft yachts. It is keeping Hylas’s Queen Long Marine shipyard operating close to capacity.

Robust, capable, comfortable

July saw the launch of the newest addition to the Hylas family in the form of the 10th hull of its robust M44 power yacht, designed with input from New Zealand’s Dean Salthouse. An efficient hull shape and the latest 8-cylinder Yanmar direct injection engine make this a boat for our times, while it offers a high-quality, spacious interior.

Impressive volumes mean there is plenty of room for a capable aft galley in the large saloon next to a handcrafted teak table on an adjustable pedestal. Below deck, there is a generous master stateroom in the bow with a double island berth, as well as a twin guest cabin fitted with bunks.

The latest M44 arrived at her new home in the Chesapeake Bay. “We are delighted to deliver this exceptional yacht into the buzzing American market, as well as reporting advanced construction work on a third motor yacht destined for the US,” said CEO Andy Huang. “This has been an evergreen model for Hylas, with good levels of interest shown across the boating world. Since we began building the model in 2015, we have sold 10 boats.”

Set sail for adventure

An ambitious owner is on the cusp of starting an extraordinary adventure aboard the latest H48 to leave the Hylas yard. The aim is to sail the boat – the third hull in the series – ‘the long way round’ to her new home in Hawaii. The boat will be delivered to the US east coast from where the owners plan to cruise the Caribbean for a season or two. Then they will explore Central America, transit the Panama Canal and make the long ocean passage out to Hawaii, covering thousands of sea miles in the process.

From the pen of the renowned designer Bill Dixon, the H48 has true oceangoing capabilities. In-mast furling and a cutter rig with self-tacking staysail make for easy short-handing. But she is also carefully optimised for life on board with her centre cockpit, large windows and swim steps. Extensive accommodation amounts to a master cabin aft and focsle cabin with a semi-island double.

Elegant workhorse

Building on the success of the M44, which has found usage from deep-sea sport fishermen to police patrol vessels in New Zealand, Hylas Yachts’s new M49 is also going from strength to strength. The extra length comes from stretching the cockpit by 1.4m, and creates an extra entertainment area which can be configured to the owner’s wishes. It also provides even more volume below for bigger cabins or a second guest heads.

That extra length also provides greater hull stability and better handling. “Like her smaller sister, the M49 is proving to be popular boat,” said Andy Huang. “This is the second hull that we have sold, and the owners of the first tell us they love the seaworthiness and comfort she provides. A relatively modest beam lets waves slide by without lifting the bow, so there is no slamming, and very little roll either.”

The latest M49 is expected to splash in the coming months, before delivery to Lake Michigan.

Italian design meets Hylas quality

Rounding off a busy delivery season is the third Hylas 57, a go-anywhere bluewater cruiser that has been given a stylish Italian soul thanks to the involvement of superyacht interior designer Hot Lab. It is a rare departure for Hylas, which prefers to rely on known suppliers and a set series of interior choices to keep to tight production schedules.

“When it comes to custom interiors, we’ve always wondered ‘what if’,” said Andy Huang. “And now, as the final details are finished by our skilled craftsmen, we are delighted with the result. The interior has an architectural feel to it, but the little details go beyond the interior. Hot Lab’s colour palette is picked up by detailing on the mast, hard-top and hull. Even the colour of the North 3Di sails has been carefully chosen.”

This beautiful yacht will be ready to leave the yard in January of 2022. During the whole build phase from hull forming through to the intricate finishing touches there is constant communication with the new owner to make sure they are kept up to speed with the build process.

The early stages are very exciting as this is where clients can see something that up until now has only ever been drawings and images of other yachts. As the months go buy and the yacht interior begins to take shape. There are monthly reviews where the Hylas team who are able to help owners understand more about the building process and what to expect in the next few weeks.

The real magic however, from a visual impact point of view, happens in the last few weeks as the cabinetry has been complete, and they move into the “finishing phase”. Appliances are installed, electronics and entertainment systems are put in place, varnishing happens, bimini and dodgers are installed, cupboard doors are mounted and suddenly the yacht really looks imminent. That’s the phase they are just about to start with H57 #3. Very exciting times for the owners and the whole Hylas team. H57 #4 is already out of the mould and the new owners are about to start their own new build adventure.

With its custom-built 32,000 square foot main building hall and a portfolio of boats designed by the biggest names in the business, Hylas is always busy. It has launched 520 boats to date – stay tuned for more news later in the year.

Hylas Yachts will take part in the United States Sailboat Show in Annapolis, MD from October 14-18 (Dock D) with the hull #1 of the H57.