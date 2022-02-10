The Olympic Sailing Elite Will Compete in the Lanzarote II International Regatta

The Lanzarote International Regatta returns from February 10th to 19th at the regatta race course located in the bay of Playa Blanca (Yaiza), in front of the Marina Rubicón marina, where sailors from more than 30 countries will compete in almost all the Olympic classes of sailing ahead of Paris 2024, including Olympic gold medalists at Tokyo 2020, who have already made the island their training base.

“Of the 30 Olympic medals in the 10 sailing events at the Tokyo Olympic Games, 21 were forged in our waters, since those sailors trained during the winter season from 2020 to 2021 in Lanzarote and, more specifically, in Marina Rubicón”, affirms Rafael Lasso, CEO of Marina Rubicón, organizer of the event with the Canarian Sailing Federation and Dinghycoach, with the collaboration of Armas, Cabrera Medina and Hotel THe Volcán Lanzarote.

In the second edition of the Lanzarote International Regatta, men’s and women’s iQFoil, ILCA 6, ILCA 7, 49er and 49er FX regattas, Olympic gold medalists such as the Brazilian Martine Grael (49erFX) and Kahena Kunze (49erFX) and the British Stuart Bithell (49er) and Dylan Fletcher Scott (49er) will participate. “The first edition of the Lanzarote International Regatta made the Canary Islands the last pass to qualify for Tokyo 2020, while this edition will kick off to Paris 2024”, adds Rafael Lasso.

The island of Lanzarote has been serving as a training base for athletes from all over the world for almost a decade, but recently it has also become the choice of Olympic athletes, especially after the first edition of the Lanzarote International Regatta was held. “The teams are usually training on the island from October to March or April, since the international circuit begins, which is why we have promoted the Lanzarote Sailing Center training base with a very strong calendar of training sessions with each class”, explains the CEO of Marina Rubicon.

In addition, the island has also established itself as the venue for international competitions for all Olympic sailing classes, such as the Lanzarote iQFoil Games held this January, an event that kicked off the international calendar of the world circuit for this new Olympic class, which we will also enjoy during the Lanzarote International Regatta. “Everyone is very happy, Lanzarote has shown that it has incredible conditions”, declared Gonzalo Costa, secretary of this Olympic class of the International Association of the iQFOiL Class.

Likewise, the competitors have a high regard for the very special island, and its marinas. In the words of Guiomar Bonilla, technical director of the Canarian Sailing Federation, “Lanzarote has the formula for sailing lovers to fully enjoy practicing this sport: the sea, the wind and a stable temperature throughout the year”.

Photo Credits: Sailing Energy/Lanzarote International Regatta