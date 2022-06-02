Video Story: The Sailing Squad – Episode 1: The Mission with Francesca Bergamo

It’s the arrival of the Sailing Squad members in Valencia, Spain, where they meet for the first time to prepare the regatta Bol d’Or Mirabaud. The cameras are present at the airport to follow their arrival.

They stay together in a villa to get to know each other and to receive their mission from their coach. Now things are starting to get serious…

The Sailing Squad Season 2: a 100% female team:

Odile Van Aanholt (Netherlands), 24 years old, started in Optimist and is now European and World Champion in 49erFX class. She is preparing for a medal at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Francesca Bergamo (Italy), 25 years old, is multiple Italian and European champion in Laser Radial and 49er class.

Amanda Anastassov (Switzerland) is the youngest member of the team at 20 years old. The young Swiss woman was already a member of the Sailing Squad last year. She is the Nacra 15 World Champion and has a lot of experience on hydrofoil boats (GC32, Flying Phantom and Persico 69 F).

Daniela Moroz (USA), 21 years old, is a five-time Formula Kite World Champion and three-time “Yachtswomen of the year” in her home country. Her kiteboarding experience should be a real asset for the team.

At the helm of the “Sailing Squad” operation: an experienced coach!

Coach of the first two seasons of the Sailing Squad, the sailor Shirley Robertson is the first British woman to have won two consecutive Olympic gold medals (in 2000 and 2004). Now a well-known British TV presenter, she is also a sought-after sports coach.