Kiel Week – Back in June Feels Right Again

Kiel Week comes alive with wind, water and waves. What else embodies the cosmopolitan sporting spirit better than the diversity of athletes from well over 40 nations (Germany, Great Britain, Netherlands, Argentina, Italy) on nine regatta courses in Schilksee. 14 international boat classes, including the Gold Cup of the Nordic Folkboats in the first part and the 11th ACO Musto Skiff World Championship afterwards, as well as eight Olympic disciplines guarantee top-class sports. Although the races are in the foreground for more than 4000 sailors, it is also for them the encounters, casual and planned, that take on great importance this year.

After the two September editions of 2020 and 2021, which brought the Kiel Week Regatta a lot of international recognition in the grip of the pandemic, the traditional date at the end of June feels right again.

Racing Days Kiel Week 2022

Part 1 – Saturday, June 18 to Tuesday, June 21

2.4mR, 29er Euro Cup, Contender, Europe, Flying Dutchman (FD), ILCA 4, ILCA 6, Gold Cup Nordische Folkeboote, OK-Jollen & Waszp (international classes)

Part 2 – Wednesday, June 22 to Sunday, June 26

ACO Musto Skiff World Championship

ILCA 7, ILCA 6 (Women), 49er, 49er FX, 470er Mixed, Nacra 17 Mixed & iQFoil (Olympic disciplines)

420er, J/24 & J/70 (international classes / starting Thursday, 23 June)

Offshore – Saturday, June 18 to Saturday, June 25

Aalregatta Kiel-Eckernförde (Saturday, 18 June)

Aalregatta Eckernförde-Kiel (Sunday, 19 June)

Kiel-Cup (Monday, 20 June until Wednesday 22 June)

Senatspreis (Thursday, 23 June)

Silbernes Band (Friday, 24 June until Saturday, 25 June)

LIVE Schedule:

PART 1:

Saturday, June 18 – 29er (Euro Cup) at 13:00 (UTC +2)

Sunday, June 19 – WASZPs at 10:45 (UTC +2)

Monday, June 20 – ILCA6 at 10:45 (UTC +2)

Tuesday, June 21 – 29er (Euro Cup) at 10:45 (UTC +2)

PART 2:

Wednesday, June 22 – Nacra 17 at 13:00 (UTC +2)

Thursday, June 23 – IQ Foils at 10:45 (UTC +2)

Friday, June 24 – 49erFX at 10:45 (UTC +2)

Saturday, June 25 – 49er at 10:45 (UTC +2)

Sunday, June 26 – Medal Races at 10:45 (UTC +2)

The first and last appearance in the 49erFX after Olympic silver will be for Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke at their favorite regatta, Kieler Woche. Photo: Sascha Klahn/Kieler Woche

For the German silver medalists in Japan last year, the first appearance after the victory in Enoshima will also be a very special one emotionally. “Yes, it will be our last regatta together in the 49erFX,” revealed Susann Beucke from Strande at the pre-event press conference in the Komodoresaal of the Kieler Yacht Club. After careful consideration with helm Tina Lutz, the decision was made against another Olympic campaign. At Kiel Week, Lutz/Beucke will compete once again in their Olympic boat.

The 49er Vice World Champions Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf will start for the Kiel Week co-organizers Norddeutscher Regatta Verein and Verein Seglerhaus am Wannsee. The Kiel duo dominated the world elite at the World Championships in November in the Sultanate of Oman before robbing themselves of the gold medal with an early start in the final. On their home turf, it comes to revenge with the world champions Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken from the Netherlands.

And where are the two-time bronze medalists from the 2016 and 21 Olympics? “We won’t be back until the World Championships in the fall,” explains Thomas Plößel. Heil/Plößl will come to Schilksee anyway. They will open the Kiel Week Regatta 2022 on Saturday (June 18) together with Lutz/Beucke as well as Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (Nacra 17) and the Kieler double leader Ulf Kämpfer/Hans-Werner Tovar (Lord Mayor/City President). “At 1300 hrs. parallel to the first races on the triangular courses, we will give a joint start signal on the event stage,” explains Dirk Ramhorst.

Kohlhoff/Stuhlemmer have also set their sights high on the foiling twin hull boat on their own doorstep. For the team from the north, it was already clear immediately after the Olympic bronze medal. However, the competition will be tough. Italian rivals Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti are in the mix, as are John Gimson and Anna Burnet from Great Britain and Argentina’s sailing legend Santiago Lange with Victoria Travascio.



Malte and Anastasiya Winkel (470 Mixed) Photo: Christian Beeck/Kieler Woche

Kiel Week sees a premiere return in the 470 dinghy. It features the second mixed discipline after the Nacras at the Olympic sailing events. Anastasiya Winkel, Olympic sixth on Luise Wanser’s boat, now trims aboard her husband Malte. The Ukrainian-born sailor has been braving a double burden since the start of the war, as she is heavily involved in helping refugees. Given these circumstances, it is difficult to concentrate on competitive sports. A 20-day training camp in Marseille provided a welcome change before Kiel Week. Anastasiya Winkel’s Olympic coxswain Luise Wanser (Hamburg), who was one of the few women to remain at the tiller in the new discipline, was also there, now with Philipp Autenrieth in the trapeze. The Winkels won one of the training regattas in the south of France and gained self-confidence on the way to their dream of representing the German colors “in Paris” the year after next.

In the international boat classes, the 11th ACO Musto Skiff World Championship and the Nordic Folkboat Gold Cup stand out this year with around 50 starters each. Of the single-handed sailors, Iver Ahlmann has a double home game. The 2011 European Championship runner-up comes as the 2020 Kiel Week winner and managing partner of the Büdelsdorf-based ACO Group, a leading international company for drainage technology and wastewater treatment. After ten years of ACO Musto Skiff World Championships, the company is also a sponsor of Kiel Week. Ahlmann names Britain’s Jamie Hilton, Dan Vincent and Robbie Wilson alongside sailing pro Peter Greenhalgh and South African Andy Tarboton, international class president, as World Cup favorites.

In addition, the 29ers are once again calling for the Euro Cup in Kiel. With around 150 youth skiffs, they provide the largest field of participants at Kiel Week. After the sensational win in 2021, the junior team of the year comes from the East Holstein village of Zarnekau. Helmsman Anton Sach with his brother Johann is one of last year’s youngest ever winners as a 14-year-old. The top talents also won the YES regatta (Young Europeans Sailing) of the KYC at Whitsun as a dress rehearsal in a superior manner and are thus entitled to claim the only German starting place at the Youth Worlds, the youth world championships in the Netherlands (July 8 to 15).

With already more than 160 registrations also the offshore sailing registers a stately popularity. The opener on Saturday morning (June 18) to Eckernförde, which from now on is only traditionally called Aalregatta, enjoys the greatest popularity. At the Kiel Cup (Monday to Wednesday) the organization goes new ways and opens the classical short races also for yachts of the Yardstick rating; a comparison calculation with ORC inclusive. In addition to the daily up-and-downs, middle distances around fixed sea marks will also be held. The Senatspreis on Thursday and Friday has again been explicitly tailored to two-person crews (double-handed), while the Silbernes Band one day later will go around the northern tip of Langeland overnight.

Foto: Kieler Woche