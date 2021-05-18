66ma Regata dei Tre Golfi – I VINCITORI

Alle 07 e 20 di ieri mattina – lunedì 17 maggio – si è conclusa ufficialmente la 66ma edizione della Regata dei Tre Golfi. Quasi tutte le barche, approfittando delle condizioni ideali incontrate lungo il percorso, hanno concluso la regata in tempi rapidi, con il primo in tempo reale, Pendragon VI che ha impiegato 17h54m19s – che però non è riuscito ad abbassare il record di 16h44m13 stabilito da Cippa Lippa IX nel 2016 – e l’ultimo sulla linea d’arrivo, il First 34.7 Malafemmena che ha tagliato alle 22 e 53 della notte di domenica dopo 27h53m35s di regata.



Grande soddisfazione da parte degli organizzatori e dei partecipanti per le ottime condizioni meteo e per l’organizzazione di una regata così complessa, con partenza e arrivo in due luoghi diversi, e con un protocollo di sicurezza sanitaria molto efficace.

Dopo una giornata dedicata a mettere gli scafi in assetto in vista delle regate di oggi primo giorno della fase tra le boe del Campionato Europeo ORC, che vedrà in acqua 62 scafi di 12 nazioni diverse.

Alle 16:30 la cerimonia della premiazione della Tre Golfi è iniziata con l’assegnazione del Rolex Trophy, allo yacht meglio classificato nella combinata tra il Maxi Yacht Capri Trophy e la Regata dei Tre Golfi, l’edizione 2021 è stata vinta dallo Swan 65 Shirlaf di Giuseppe Puttini, un glorioso scafo del 1976 progettato da Sparkman & Stephens, mantenuto ad altissimo livello e ben ‘consigliato’ dal tattico Gabriele ‘Ganga’ Bruni.

Questa è poi proseguita con la Coppa Verusio – per il primo overall IRC

1 – Shirlaf – Giuseppe Puttini – CN Marina Di Alimuri

2 – Lorina 1895 – Jean Pierre Barjon – Yacht Club de France

3 – Fra’ Diavolo – Vincenzo Addessi – Yacht Club Gaeta

Coppa Gustavo d’Andrea – per il primo in tempo reale:

Pendragon – Carlo Alberini – Yacht Club Punta Ala

Coppa Guido Imperiali di Francavilla – Per il primo tra i Classic Yachts

Finola – Klaus Schuwerk – RYCC Savoia

Classe ORC A

1 – Tengher – Alberto Magnani – Yacht Club Italiano

2 – Fever – Alice Tibaldi Chiesa – Vento Di Venezia

3 – Ulika – Stefano Masi – RCC Tevere Remo

Classe ORC B

1 – Mela – Andrea Rossi – CN Marina Di Carrara

2 – Fantaghirò – Carlandrea Simonelli – CN Marina Di Carrara

3 – Essentia44 – Catalin Trandafir – 900 Constanta

Classe ORC C

1 – Scugnizza – Vincenzo De Blasio – CC Napoli

2 – Sugar 3 – Ott Kikkas – YC Tallin

3 – ZigoZago – Marco Emili – CN Riva Di Traiano

Coppa Senatore Andrea Matarazzo – Classe ORC overall

1 – Scugnizza – Vincenzo De Blasio – CC Napoli

2 – Essentia44 – Catalin Trandafir – 900 Constanta

3 – Fantaghirò – Carlandrea Simonelli – CN Marina Di Carrara

Coppa Beppe Knight – ORC Double Handed

Loli Fast – Davide Paioletti- Sezione Velica Anzio

Il Campionato Europeo può essere seguito in con il sistema di tracking online

Classifiche complete qui



English

66th Regata dei Tre Golfi – THE WINNERS

At 7.20 yesterday morning, Monday 17 May, the 66th edition of the Regata dei Tre Golf officially drew to a close. Almost all the participating boats finished the race with impressive times, thanks to the ideal conditions encountered along the route. First to cross the line in real time was Pendragon VI in 17 hours 54 minutes and 19 second – narrowly missing out on beating the record of 16 hours 44 minutes and 13 seconds set by Cippa Lippa IX in 2016 – while the last boat across the finish line was the First 34.7 Malafemmena at 10.53 on Sunday night, after 27 hours 53 minutes and 35 seconds of racing.



Organisers and participants alike were delighted with the excellent weather conditions and the management of such a complex race, with departure and arrival in two different locations and a very effective health safety protocol being implemented.

The rest of the day was dedicated to prepping the hulls for today’s first day of the mark racing phase of the ORC European Championship, which will see 62 boats from 12 different nations on the water.

At 4:30 p.m. the prize giving ceremony of the Tre Golfi began with the assignment of the Rolex Trophy to the top ranking yacht in the combined results of the Maxi Yacht Capri Trophy and the Regata dei Tre Golfi. Victory in the 2021 edition went to the Swan 65 Shirlaf owned by Giuseppe Puttini, a glorious 1976 hull designed by Sparkman & Stephens, beautifully maintained and skilfully guided by tactician Gabriele ‘Ganga’ Bruni.

The ceremony continued with the Verusio Cup – for the winner overall in IRC

1 – Shirlaf – Giuseppe Puttini – CN Marina Di Alimuri

2 – Lorina 1895 – Jean Pierre Barjon – Yacht Club de France

3 – Fra’ Diavolo – Vincenzo Addessi – Yacht Club Gaeta

Coppa Gustavo d’Andrea – for the first boat in real time:

Pendragon – Carlo Alberini – Yacht Club Punta Ala

Coppa Guido Imperiali di Francavilla – for the winner among the Classic Yachts

Finola – Klaus Schuwerk – RYCC Savoia

ORC Class A

1 – Tengher – Alberto Magnani – Yacht Club Italiano

2 – Fever – Alice Tibaldi Chiesa – Vento Di Venezia

3 – Ulika – Stefano Masi – RCC Tevere Remo

ORC Class B

1 – Mela – Andrea Rossi – CN Marina Di Carrara

2 – Fantaghirò – Carlandrea Simonelli – CN Marina Di Carrara

3 – Essentia44 – Catalin Trandafir – 900 Constanta

ORC Class C

1 – Scugnizza – Vincenzo De Blasio – CC Napoli

2 – Sugar 3 – Ott Kikkas – YC Tallin

3 – ZigoZago – Marco Emili – CN Riva Di Traiano

Coppa Senatore Andrea Matarazzo – ORC Class overall

1 – Scugnizza – Vincenzo De Blasio – CC Napoli

2 – Essentia44 – Catalin Trandafir – 900 Constanta

3 – Fantaghirò – Carlandrea Simonelli – CN Marina Di Carrara

Coppa Beppe Knight – ORC Double Handed

Loli Fast – Davide Paioletti – Sezione Velica Anzio

The European Championship can be followed live with online Tracking.

Complete rankings here