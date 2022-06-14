The Italian Sea Group sceglie la Costa Smeralda per l’apertura del primo flagship store del Gruppo

Marina di Carrara– The Italian Sea Group, operatore globale della nautica di lusso, inaugura il suo primo flagship store nell’esclusiva cornice della Costa Smeralda.

Situato in Vicolo Cascella, nella rinomata “Passeggiata” di Porto Cervo, è stato infatti inaugurato in questi giorni lo showroom The Italian Sea Group, circondato dalle più importanti boutique dei brand del lusso.

L’atmosfera è quella dell’Headquarter di Marina di Carrara: luci soffuse, musica, eleganza sofisticata, tradizione e innovazione.

All’interno alcuni dei modelli più significativi delle flotte Admiral, Perini navi e Tecnomar.

Sullo sfondo tre grandi ledwall raccontano il Gruppo, i suoi brand ed in particolare la sua filosofia oltre che l’iconico Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63.

Lo showroom avrà l’obiettivo di illustrare, anche nel dettaglio, le caratteristiche degli yacht della flotta TISG e sarà inoltre possibile apprezzare le straordinarie caratteristiche dello yacht Lamborghini 63 che, per tutto il periodo estivo, sarà presente in Costa Smeralda.

Nell’affascinante “Passeggiata”, poco distante dallo showroom, è presente il modello Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 con il colore di riferimento della Lamborghini Siàn, modello al quale si è ispirata la progettazione dello yacht: si potranno apprezzare sia la particolarità del design oltre che gli innumerevoli dettagli tipici di Lamborghini.

“L’apertura di questo showroom ci consentirà quindi di presentare i nostri brand in un luogo di riferimento del mondo del lusso – ha dichiarato Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO di The Italian Sea Group. – Abbiamo scelto Porto Cervo perché rappresenta l’emblema del mondo della nautica, punto di riferimento per gli armatori di tutto il mondo e luogo evocativo per tutti coloro che amano andare per mare. Questa prima iniziativa in Costa Smeralda fa parte di un progetto più ampio, volto a sostenere lo sviluppo internazionale in linea con la cultura, il posizionamento e la strategia del Gruppo”.

EN

Opening for The Italian Sea Group

The Italian Sea Group chooses the Costa Smeralda for the opening of the Group’s first flagship store

Marina di Carrara- The Italian Sea Group, the global luxury yachting operator, inaugurates its first flagship store in the exclusive setting of the Costa Smeralda.

Located in Vicolo Cascella, in Porto Cervo’s renowned ‘Promenade’, The Italian Sea Group showroom, surrounded by the most important luxury brand boutiques, was in fact inaugurated a few days ago.

The atmosphere is that of the Marina di Carrara Headquarters: soft lighting, music, sophisticated elegance, tradition and innovation.

Inside, some of the most significant models of the Admiral, Perini Navi and Tecnomar fleets.

In the background, three large LED walls tell about the Group, its brands and in particular its philosophy as well as the iconic Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63.

The aim of the showroom will be to illustrate, also in detail, the characteristics of the yachts in the TISG fleet and it will also be possible to appreciate the extraordinary features of the Lamborghini 63 yacht, which will be on the Costa Smeralda for the entire summer period.

In the fascinating ‘Promenade’, not far from the showroom, there is the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 model with the reference colour of the Lamborghini Siàn, the model that inspired the yacht’s design: one can appreciate both the particularity of the design as well as the countless details typical of Lamborghini.

“The opening of this showroom will allow us to present our brands in a landmark of the luxury world,” said Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO of The Italian Sea Group. – We chose Porto Cervo because it represents the emblem of the nautical world, a reference point for ship-owners from all over the world and an evocative place for all those who love going to the sea.

This first initiative in the Costa Smeralda is part of a larger project aimed at supporting international development in line with the Group’s culture, positioning and strategy.”