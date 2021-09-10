Traunsee will host The UPPER AUSTRIA KiteFoil Grand Prix as part of the KiteFoil World Series in 2021. After the kick-off in mid-June in Gizzeria, Italy, the world’s best kiteracers will head to Salzkammergut region from September 16th to 19th.

Perfect conditions were offered to the kiteracers in September 2020 at lake Traunsee. The Formula Kite Mixed Relay European Championship was a huge success – and the story goes on: The UPPER AUSTRIA KiteFoil Grand Prix Traunsee is part of the World Series in 2021 and offers points in the fight for the World Championship title in the neo-Olympic sport.

“After the difficult last year and a half, this year’s World Series is themed ‘Back to Sport’. The event at Lake Traunsee is one of the few events that could be held last year – that’s why it’s even nicer to come back. For the World Series it is important to have a stop at an inland lake to ultimately offer the most diverse conditions and circumstances to the contenders for the World Championship titles. The climate and wind conditions here at Lake Traunsee are very specific – and therefore challenging for the world’s best kiteracers,” Markus Schwendtner, class manager of the International Kiteboarding Association, enthuses about the Salzkammergut.

One week ahead of the opening race, half of the available spots are already taken. 60 spots are available – women, men, youth (U19) and masters (35+) will race in joint fleets, but will be ranked in their own classifications. The number of athletes is expected to increase significantly until shortly before the start of the event. With Florian Gruber from Germany and Axel Mazella and Maxime Nocher from France, the first top stars are already registered. Alina Kornelli will start for the first time for Austria.

This year’s KiteFoil World Series includes a total of five stops. The kick-off was celebrated by 100 kiteracers in mid-June in Gizzeria, Italy, with all the top stars taking part. The winners were Denis Taradin (RYF) in the men’s competition and Daniela Moroz (USA) in the women’s competition. After the competition at Lake Traunsee, the World Series moves first to Cagliari (ITA), then to Jandia (ESP) and finally to Maspalomas (ESP).

Photo Credits: Upper Austrian Kitefoil Grand Prix Traunsee