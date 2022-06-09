SailGP Teams Up with T-Mobile for Business for Sail Grand Prix in Chicago

T-Mobile United States Sail Grand Prix-Chicago at Navy Pier

June 18-19, 2022



CHICAGO– SailGP today named T-Mobile for Business the title sponsor for the Chicago debut of the world’s fastest growing global sports league: the T-Mobile United States Sail Grand Prix Chicago at Navy Pier, June 18 – 19.

The collaboration follows recent news of the Un-carrier signing on as SailGP’s exclusive U.S. 5G provider. With this, T-Mobile will deploy its brand-new Hybrid 5G Mobile Networks in iconic racing locations like Chicago, the second event of SailGP Season 3.

T-Mobile’s 5G network – America’s largest and fastest* — ensures that SailGP’s 5G technology applications will reduce global data and video latency during SailGP’s award-winning, fully remote broadcast that leverages the Oracle cloud to globally transmit live racing data at low latency.

During the weekend at the SailGP race village at Navy Pier (June 18 – 19; 12 pm – 6 pm), T-Mobile charging stations will ensure fans have ample places to power their devices to capture all the on-water action provided by nine identical F50 catamarans – SailGP’s hydro-foiling race boats – flying over Lake Michigan while sailing at 60+ mph speeds.

Callie Field, President of T-Mobile Business Group said: “This deployment is truly 5G in action. T-Mobile and SailGP are showcasing T-Mobile’s industry leading 5G solutions for SailGP fans based in Chicago and throughout the country. SailGP is an incredible example of how companies can harness the power of our 5G Advanced Network Solutions product suite to make better use of their data, to deliver real value and results.”

The SailGP action begins Wed., June 15 when Jimmy Spithill’s United States SailGP Team launches for its first day of training. The American team’s 5G-enabled F50 will be the first SailGP boat to ever sail on freshwater.

Spithill, CEO and Driver for the U.S. SailGP Team, said: “We can’t wait to race in Chicago next weekend. It’s a winning combination to have the incredible support of T-Mobile powering the F50 fleet and the support of the home crowd. Chicago has some of the greatest sports fans in the world and it’s going to be an incredible event.”

Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain and Switzerland will join the home team on Lake Michigan Thursday and Friday afternoon for training. Two-time SailGP champions, Tom Slingsby and the Australian team currently lead the standings after a victory in Bermuda last month, but Spithill and the American team are hungry for their first win, especially in front of the home crowd.

The T-Mobile United States Sail Grand Prix Chicago at Navy Pier race action begins locally at 2 pm CST Saturday and Sunday, June 18 – 19, and will be nationally broadcast live on CBS (3 pm EST / 12 pm PST), and via the SailGP YouTube channel.

Fans can enjoy a fantastic weekend of racing with ticket options that appeal to every spectator experience. Packages include tiered viewing areas, on-shore and on-water VIP hospitality, live commentary and entertainment, plus access to the cutting-edge, wing-sailed race boats and exclusive opportunities to interact with SailGP athletes.

*Fastest based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q1 2022. See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

Race Week Schedule

Wednesday, June 15 // Media Preview Day & U.S. SailGP Team Boat Launch

1 pm – 4 pm U.S. SailGP Team freshwater debut on Lake Michigan

Thursday, June 16 // Official Training Day & SailGP Kickoff Tailgate Party

12 – 4 pm All nine F50s on Lake Michigan training

7 – 10 pm Chicago’s biggest Tailgate Party! Live music by Sixteen Candles, opportunity to check out SailGP’s version of “pit row”; and help to kick off SailGP in Chicago @ South Soldier Field.

Friday, June 17 // Practice Racing

12 – 4 pm On-water training & Practice Racing on Chicago’s Skyline Stadium

Saturday, June 18 // Race Day 1

12 – 6 pm Navy Pier Race Village open

2- 3.30 pm Race Day 1 (3 races featuring all nine boats)

Sunday, June 19 // Race Day 2

12 – 6 pm Navy Pier Race Village open

2 – 3.30 pm Race Day 2 (2 races featuring all nine boats, plus final podium race featuring the top three teams to determine the event winner)