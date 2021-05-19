ORC EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP – Primo giorno di regate

È iniziato oggi il primo giorno di regate sulle boe per la flotta dell’Europeo ORC, in acqua da questa mattina, 62 scafi di 12 nazioni diverse a contendersi il titolo.



Primo giorno con inizio complicato per il Comitato di Regata che ha dovuto attendere che si consolidassero le condizioni meteo. Attesa durata fino alle 14:00 quando è stato dato lo start al primo gruppo con un vento tra i 6 e gli 8 nodi da 235°.

La sequenza di partenza ha interessato prima i piccoli del gruppo C che hanno regatato su un percorso bolina-traverso-poppa di circa 5 miglia, quindi gli A e i B che hanno regatato su due percorsi differenti bolina – poppa posizionato nelle Bocche di Capri di circa 7 miglia. La prima prova è stata poi ridotta al termine della seconda bolina a causa delle condizioni molto leggere. Alle 16:15 il Comitato di Regata presieduto da Alfredo Ricci ha approfittato dell’aria leggera tra i 5 e i 7 nodi, ma stabile da 240°, per dare il via alla seconda prova di giornata per tutte e tre le Classi, prova poi annullata durante il primo lato.



Nella classe maggiore la prima prova è andata al Latini 52 Solano del francese Pascal Feryn, in classe B lo Swan 42 Fantaghirò di Carlandrea Simonelli, mentre in C il First 35 Squalo Bianco di Concetto Costa. Alle 17:11 è stato il momento per dare una nuova seconda prova, con l’aria ritornata stabile tra i 6 e gli 8 nodi.

Tutte e tre i raggruppamenti hanno completato il percorso che, alla fine di questa lunga giornata in mare, ha visto la vittoria del TP52 Xio di Marco Serafini, in Classe A, di Fantaghirò di Carlandrea Simonelli in Classe B e Scugnizza di Vincenzo De Blasio nella Classe C.

Con la conclusione della giornata di oggi si inizia così a comporre la classifica overall per le tre Classi con tre prove nel carniere della giuria e il titolo formalmente assegnabile, visto che il bando prevede un numero minimo di 3 regate inclusa la offshore. Il Campionato Europeo ORC continua domani con le procedure di partenza previste alle 11:55.

Classifiche complete qui



En

ORC EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP – Race day one

The first day of mark racing got underway today in ORC European Championship 2021 with a fleet of 62 hulls from 12 different nations taking to the waters off Capri this morning to do battle for the title.

Things got off to a challenging start for the Race Committee, who had to endure a long wait for the weather conditions to stabilise. Finally, at 2 p.m., the starting signal was sounded for the first group with a breeze of around 6 to 8 knots from 235°.

First off the line in the starting sequence were the smallest craft, in Group C, who raced on a triangular 5-mile course (upwind-beam reach-downwind), followed by groups A and B, racing on two different windward-leeward courses of approximately 7 miles, positioned in the Bocche di Capri. The first race was then shortened at the end of the second upwind leg due to very light air. At 4:15 p.m. the Race Committee, led by Alfredo Ricci, took advantage of the breeze of 5 to 7 knots, holding steady from 240°, to kick off the second race of the day for all three classes, but the race then had to be cancelled during the first leg.



The win in Race 1 among the bigger boats in Class A went to the Latini 52 Solano, owned by France’s Pascal Feryn, in Class B the Swan 42 Fantaghirò owned by Carlandrea Simonelli took the top spot, while in Class C the First 35 Squalo Bianco, owned by Concetto Costa, was victorious.



At 5:11 p.m. as some more stable air of 6 to 8 knots filled in, it was time to start Race 2 again.

All three groupings were able to complete the course this time around with victory, at the end of a long day at sea, going to Marco Serafini’s TP52 Xio in Class A, Carlandrea Simonelli’s Swan 42 Fantaghirò in Class B and Vincenzo De Blasio’s Italia Yachts 11.98 Scugnizza in Class C.



At the end of today’s racing the overall classification for each of the classes is beginning to take shape, with three races in the bag and the championship formally valid given that the Notice of Race requires a minimum of 3 races to be completed, including the offshore competition. Racing in the ORC European Championship continues tomorrow with the starting procedures scheduled to begin at 11:55 a.m.

Complete rankings

