International Chamber of Shipping celebra il centenario in vista del grande vertice sul clima a Londra

-500 partecipanti internazionali parteciperanno alla cena del Centenario ICS per celebrare i 100 anni di rappresentanza del settore la prossima settimana.

-La conferenza “Shaping the Future of Shipping” seguirà le celebrazioni del Centenario, riunendo i decisori della catena di approvvigionamento per agire sulla decarbonizzazione del settore.

-CEO e ministri discuteranno dell’accelerazione della produzione di combustibili verdi e tecnologie marittime, dopo i limitati progressi della recente riunione dell’IMO.

Londra-L’International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), che rappresenta l’80% della flotta mercantile mondiale, celebrerà il suo centenario la prossima settimana, occasione per riflettere sui 100 anni di rappresentanza del settore.

Una cena speciale per il centenario, con 500 partecipanti internazionali, avrà luogo lunedì 20 giugno presso il National Maritime Museum del Regno Unito.

ICS è stata costituita in un incontro all’Hotel Victoria 100 anni fa a Londra.

Secondo ICS questa occasione offre l’opportunità di “riflettere su questo settore in continua evoluzione e di guardare al futuro” nel supportare gli armatori, in particolare riguardo alle sfide verso una transizione verde.

Il giorno successivo, il 21 giugno, l’ICS organizzerà il suo vertice “Shaping the Future of Shipping” come opportunità per “un’azione tangibile” sulla decarbonizzazione, dopo i progressi limitati in un recente comitato sul clima dell’IMO.

Il vertice a livello esecutivo e ministeriale riunirà più di 100 importanti CEO con decisori politici di tutto il mondo. ICS ha espresso la speranza che il settore privato possa progredire nell’azione in aggiunta al suo regolatore globale e mettere in moto azioni che consentiranno al trasporto marittimo e alle industrie associate di catalizzare la loro transizione verde.

Il vertice segue il MEPC78 della scorsa settimana, il gruppo di lavoro ambientale dell’IMO, che non è riuscito ad approvare un’iniziativa di ricerca e sviluppo da 5 miliardi di dollari finanziata dall’industria per i combustibili verdi. Lo shipping ha proposto un obiettivo di zero emissioni nette di carbonio per il 2050 guidato dal settore che deve ancora essere codificato dai governi a livello normativo.

Esben Poulsson, presidente di ICS, ha commentato: “ICS rappresenta il settore da oltre 100 anni, ma dobbiamo sempre guardare al futuro nel modo in cui possiamo supportare i nostri membri. In questo momento fondamentale, le lezioni apprese dal secolo scorso ci aiuteranno a prepararci per il prossimo, e nulla è più importante di come la flotta globale affronterà le sfide della decarbonizzazione”.

“Attualmente siamo a un bivio e sono i vertici come questi che possono svolgere un ruolo cruciale nel determinare la direzione di marcia del settore per il prossimo secolo. Le strategie di decarbonizzazione comportano rischi elevati, motivo per cui è importante avere discussioni critiche per determinare il quadro per il futuro e fornire soluzioni concrete. Lo shipping ha urgente bisogno di combustibili a zero emissioni di carbonio per essere disponibili su scala commerciale e l’unico modo per farlo è accelerarne la produzione”.

“La navigazione non può decarbonizzare senza i governi; tuttavia, non possiamo continuare a metterci in balia della burocrazia. Mentre celebriamo i 100 anni in rappresentanza degli interessi di un settore cruciale a livello globale, intendiamo che questo vertice crei azioni tangibili per guidarci attraverso una delle nostre più grandi sfide”.

EN

International Chamber of Shipping to Mark Centenary Ahead of Major Climate Summit in London

-500 international attendees will attend ICS Centenary dinner to mark 100 years of industry representation next week.

-‘Shaping the Future of Shipping’ Conference will follow the Centenary celebrations, bringing together supply chain decision-makers to act on decarbonising the industry.

-CEOs and ministers will discuss accelerating the production of green fuels and maritime technologies, after recent IMO meeting delivered limited clarity.

London-The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), representing 80% of the world’s merchant fleet, will celebrate its centenary next week as the body reflects on 100 years of industry representation.

A special centenary dinner, featuring 500 international attendees, will take place on Monday 20th June at the UK’s National Maritime Museum. ICS was formed at a meeting in Hotel Victoria 100 years ago in London. ICS remarked that this occasion offered a chance for the body to ‘reflect on this constantly changing industry and to look to the future’ in supporting shipowners, especially around the challenges of navigating a green transition.

The following day, on 21 June, ICS will stage its ‘Shaping the Future of Shipping’ summit as a chance for “tangible action” on decarbonisation, after limited progress at a recent IMO climate committee.

The executive and ministerial level summit will bring together more than 100 leading CEOs with political decision-makers from around the world. ICS has expressed hope that the private sector can progress action in addition to its global regulator and put into motion actions which will enable shipping and associated industries to catalyse their green transition.

The summit follows last week’s MEPC78, the IMO’s environmental working group, where the session failed to approve an industry-funded $5bn R&D initiative for green fuels. Shipping has proposed an industry-driven 2050 net-zero carbon target which is yet to be codified by governments at a regulatory level.

Esben Poulsson, ICS chairman, commented:

“ICS has represented the industry for more than 100 years, but we must always be forward-looking in how we can support our members. At this landmark moment, lessons learned from the past century will help equip us for the next, and nowhere will this be more pertinent than in how the global fleet deals with the challenges of decarbonisation.

“We are currently at a crossroad, and it is summits such as these which can play a crucial part in determining the industry’s direction of travel for the next century. Decarbonisation strategies come with high risks, which is why it is important to have critical discussions to determine the framework for the future and to deliver concrete solutions. Shipping urgently needs zero-carbon fuels to be available on a commercial scale, and the only way to do this is to accelerate their production.

“Shipping cannot decarbonise without governments; however, we cannot continue to put ourselves at the mercy of bureaucracy. As we celebrate 100 years representing the interests of a globally crucial industry, we intend for this summit to create tangible actions to guide us through one of our greatest challenges.”