SAILGP ANNOUNCES ITM AS TITLE PARTNER OF ITS NEW ZEALAND EVENTS IN CHRISTCHURCH AND AUCKLAND

ŌTAUTAHI – CHRISTCHURCH – With only 100 days to go until the inaugural New Zealand Sail Grand Prix, SailGP today announced a multi-year, national partnership with iconic Kiwi brand ITM. The partnership will see the building supply company become the Title Partner of the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Christchurch next 18-19 March, as well as the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Auckland the following year.

Well-known in the Kiwi sporting circuit, ITM joins a suite of established partners behind next summer’s event, demonstrating the commercial growth of SailGP in New Zealand and around the world, and the pinnacle status of the event itself – already a sell-out success in its first-ever iteration.

Karl Budge, chief commercial officer and head of the New Zealand event said: “We’re delighted to make our New Zealand debut on Whakaraupō, Lyttelton Harbour in just 100 days, and grateful for the support of ITM over upcoming seasons. It’s fantastic for us to have an established, multi-year relationship with such a respected Kiwi company and we can’t wait to bring the partnership to life this summer and beyond.”

ITM, which operates 91 stores and 27 Frame and Truss plants nationally (12 of which are in the Canterbury region) are New Zealand’s foremost building supply specialists, with an extensive history of sponsoring iconic Kiwi sporting events.

Chief Executive Darrin Hughes said: “We’re proud to be behind the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix events in Christchurch in 2023, and Auckland in 2024. The SailGP team is delivering a world-class event on our doorstep, leading the way in sustainability, innovation, and sports entertainment. The passion and dedication of SailGP aligns with the ITM purpose and values of commitment to community.”

The ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Christchurch will unfold over two action-packed days of racing on Whakaraupō, Lyttelton Harbour 18-19 March 2023. Then in Season 4, Auckland will stage the excitement as part of a multi-year hosting agreement between SailGP, ChristchurchNZ, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and New Zealand Major Events.

Budge concluded: “For us, it’s about giving Kiwis more of the sport they love in a format they’ve never experienced before. Our long-term commitment to New Zealand gives us a unique opportunity to build a dedicated following and leave an enduring legacy in the host cities we visit. We’re delighted to have ITM along with us on that journey.”

With only two events to go before SailGP’s New Zealand debut, racing fans can catch Peter Burling, Blair Tuke and their New Zealand SailGP Team at the Singapore Sail Grand Prix, 14-15 January 2023 and in Sydney on 18-19 February, 2023. New Zealand is currently second in the Season 3 leaderboard overall, just nine points behind frontrunners Australia.