A NEW BORN, SWAN 108 AND THE FIRST SUSTAINABLE HYBRID ELECTRIC MAXI SWAN, SWAN 88

SWAN 88#01 and 108#01 SOLD

AN UPDATE ON CLUBSWAN 80: HULL LAMINATED

With the announcement of the New Maxi Era and the launch of the new Swan 88 project last December, Nautor’s Swan gathered together with its team of designers at the beautiful Teatrino di Portofino and with the patronage of the town, to talk about design, style, performance and love for the ocean.



Leonardo Ferragamo, President of the company, together with Giovanni Pomati, CEO and Enrico Chieffi, Vice President walked the audience through the new projects and construction progress at the yard. Together with members of senior management, Nautor’s team of world-class designers discussed the vision, inspiration and technique behind each project.

The brand’s dual soul of racer and cruiser is clearly marked also in the Maxi models.

The ClubSwan range offers a more conceptual vision with the accent on high performance and competitive sailing potential. The Swan Maxi, from 88 to 120 feet, offers the highest expression of seaworthiness in any conditions combined with elegance, comfort, performance, style and modernity.



The unveiling of the Swan 88 last December marked the start of the New Maxi Era in the Swan range of 24+ metres. The design is an evolution of the brand’s previous popular models but with the addition of innovative features never seen before on a Swan. On top of this, the Swan 88 flags an important milestone for the yard: hull number one is already sold and will be the brand’s first hybrid electric-propulsion yacht.



” The strategic choice to divide the Nautor’s Swan range into three lines ­– ClubSwan, Swan yachts and Maxi Swan – came from the brand’s desire to address its own audience in a very specific way, using a different tone and a different approach to make their desires and dreams become reality. I’m particularly proud of everything the new Maxi Line represents,” says Leonardo Ferragamo, President. “It is a challenge for the whole team and we are building some of the most superior yachts that we have ever built. We strive to do our best every day to reach this point, and I’m on cloud nine because it is another step in the continuous evolution of the company.”

EVOLUTION IS BETTER THAN REVOLUTION

Positioned between the Swan 98 and Swan 120, the Swan 108 is based on the evolution of the previous Maxi Swan, particularly in regard to the exterior lines, but with the addition of innovative solutions never applied before by the Finnish yard.

The Swan 108 is synonymous with elegance and beauty in the perfect Swan’s DNA.



“Last December I anticipated the plan to have a bigger sister to the Swan 88 to fill the space between the Swan 98 and Swan 120,” says Giovanni Pomati, Nautor Group CEO. “It was an anticipation that we are here to announce officially. With awe-inspiring teamwork of international designers– German Frers, Misa Poggi and Lucio Micheletti – we have been able to design and sell the first Swan 108. This yacht is the expression of our philosophy: she draws on the amazing heritage we have at Nautor and sets a new and contemporary tone.”



WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THIS NEW MAXI SWAN?

Designed with moderate freeboards like every Swan yacht, this new model offers seaworthiness, great comfort at sea also in very rough conditions, and handles gently in waves.

She is a proper bluewater yacht with great performance and able to compete at top level when required.



The innovative deck layout comes in two solutions for the cockpit. The owner can choose a step in the aft deck area or a completely flush deck. Both solutions mean that the area is suitable for sunbathing or just as a lounge area to sit and relax.

“We always start a project with a clean slate as a way to investigate and double check the choices available and to match the briefs from the sales force closely” says German Frers. “there is no specific change you need to make once you go over a 100’ but just continue observing the mathematics and laws of physics. Specifically: length changes linearly, areas are squared, volume is cubed, stability varies to the 4th exponent”.



The innovative coachroof is beautiful yet functional with an extra-large companionway leading to the saloon to give an idea of continuity with the cockpit. Innovation isn’t only in style but also functionality, for example helm stations have been moved forward and in a higher position to enhance visibility and control of the yacht bringing the aft part of the cockpit completely available for sunbathing, relaxation and the beach club area.



“The Swan 108 conveys to future owners an idea of ​​beauty starting from her natural elegance,” says designer Lucio Micheletti. “We revisited the shapes and technical surfaces of the coachroof, modeling the lines to reach a point of maximum balance by playing with aerodynamics and proportions. We wanted a shape smoothed by the wind where the essential and dynamic lines were enhanced. We needed to find a new and timeless style that carries the Swan brand forward, a boat conceived around a new luxury where the future reinterprets the classic.”



The sail plan takes advantage of the brand’s experience in building performance cruiser yachts for efficiency and easily managed sailing. For the mainsail any possibility, from the cruising oriented in-boom furling to racing square top mainsail, is available, while the long base of the fore triangle allows having up to four stays to divide the forward sail area.

The interiors, designed by Nautor’s interior team and Misa Poggi, offer great livability and comfort for both the owner and guests. The yacht has an owner’s suite forward plus three guest cabins complete with private heads.

“Air, light, space: these are the three pillars I bear in mind while designing a Swan,” says interior designer Misa Poggi.

“I work with materials and colours obtained from a careful selection, thinking above all about the tactile and visible sensation to achieve different moods. I choose light colours to give an idea of breadth and dark colors for a more intimate atmosphere. Everything should give the idea of being immersed in a bright space in perfect harmony with the outside.”

The Swan 108 offers great privacy to both owner and crew, who have a separate area with three cabins and a crew mess.

The interiors present a very bright and light saloon, with three levels of windows creating a spectacular atmosphere.

The ClubSwan 80 is the latest in the ClubSwan family with the aim of creating a new class of one-design yachts in the Maxi yacht segment.

Performance is a vital element of this project. The first unit is under construction at Persico Marine, a strategic partner. The choice of this key player for the build comes from the values of innovation and technology that both companies share.

At the moment the hull is being laminated. The next phase is inserting the bulkheads into the hull while still inside the mould. On completion, the hull will finally come out of the mould and installation of all the systems will begin.



The yacht is benefitting from cutting-edge technologies: CNC robotic machines, tape placement for the lamination and a plotter for preparing the pre-preg pre-cut carbon fibre before lamination help to optimise the construction time and satisfy demanding clients.

“You can buy comfort but you never buy performance” insists Enrico Chieffi, Nautor Group Vice President. In fact, the standard interiors are very clean and stylish and light in weight, but she comes with a full list of options to enrich the set-up according to the owner’s needs.



“This is an amazing boat with incredible performances: in real time she will be faster than any hundred-footer and that is something very unique,” says Chieffi. “She will be very competitive in rated racing too. We have made a lot of simulations drawing on the different rating rules and the boat proved to be very competitive. The combination of outstanding performance both for one-design and rated competition is a real win-win situation for us.”



The first ClubSwan 80 will be launched in Spring 2022 and the idea is to have two units sold by the Rolex Maxi Cup 2022 to kick-start the class and take advantage of the established worldwide regatta circuit. ClubSwan Racing Office is further developing the sport with its dedicated one-design class rules with a limited number of crew and professionals onboard, a limited wardrobe of sails and the owner at the helm, promising great fun and a high level of competitiveness.